Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event For 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

The slate is taking shape.

Russ Heltman

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati logo is seen on an official game ball as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) attempts a free throw against the Tulane Green Wave in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI —  UC basketball is reportedly mixing the Louisville matchup this season into a multi-team event featuring NJIT and Eastern Michigan as well. Field of 68's Jeff Goodman confirmed the event on Monday.

Cincinnati would welcome both schools to Fifth Third Arena in the event across the non-conference slate.

The Louisville matchup is being played at Heritage Bank Center on Nov. 21. The non-conference schedule is starting to take shape with matchups against Xavier, Dayton, Louisville, and more headlining a fun region-matchup-filled slate.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

