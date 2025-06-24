All Bearcats

'It's Been Crazy' - Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball GM Corey Evans Discusses Opening Months in Fresh Role

Cincinnati turned over the roster in a big way.

Russ Heltman

Nov 30, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Members of the N.J.I.T Highlanders battle for a rebound against members of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Members of the N.J.I.T Highlanders battle for a rebound against members of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  Transfer portal madness can be an adjustment for anyone, and new Cincinnati basketball general manager Corey Evans felt that firsthand over the past two months.

He appeared on The Mo Egger Show on ESPN 1530 this week and dove into how he's adjusting to the new role after leaving the newly-minted NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It went right from late March through the portal, which was one of the most crazy, hectic periods of days that I've ever encountered," Evans said on the show. "I hope that does not happen again next year. I can safely say that everyone else in the industry feels the same way, but I'm blessed and lucky this place is it's pretty impressive. What I thought it was, it's even better, times 10, as far as the resources and support. And I'm really, really excited about the people in the building, whether it's the support staff, the coaching staff, the administration, and better yet, the players.

"So yeah, it's been crazy. I feel like I'm finally getting my feet on the ground here a bit, but, man, I'm just ready for the season to start. So ready to get these guys better, and Coach Miller and those guys have done a great job so far, having everything organized and planned out. I'm patiently optimistic here about what we can really have."

Cincinnati has brought in 10 new players to make up the biggest roster overhaul of the Wes Miller era so far.

The team is together in town now and will continue maximizing their team workout chances this summer and gelling as much as possible along the way.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Football Brings in 11th Commitment to 2026 Class

'It's Limitless' - Scott Satterfield Gives Pointed Examples Of How UC Football Can Grow Tighter With Sheakley IPF

Three-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Jayden Kitchens Places Cincinnati Among Top Three Schools

Report: Dayton, Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Continuing Rivalry Matchups

Cincinnati Basketball Home-And-Home Big 12 Opponents Revealed For 2025-26 Season

Watch: Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Athletics Performance Center Tour

Look: Cincinnati Unveils Finished Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Stars Together on Court to Spark Summer Workouts

Cincinnati Football Commit Derek Uran Flips to Virginia

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Best Schools at Developing NFL Draft Talent This Decade

Cincinnati Baseball Makes NCAA Tournament For First Time This Decade

Look: Top 2025 Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Arrives in Town For Freshman Year

Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Accept Fun UC-Nebraska Podcast Challenge

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football, Basketball Send Out Four-Star Offers

Bill Connelly's SP+ Metric Ranks Cincinnati Football as Big 12's Worst Team Following Spring Transfer Cycle

Watch: Bearcats Football Star Brendan Sorsby Discusses Offseason at Ball & Brew Event

Cincinnati Adds Sixth 2025 Transfer Talent in FAU Forward Baba Miller

Cincinnati Makes Final Schools List For Three-Star 2026 Offensive Tackle Charles Humphrey

Report: Date Finalized For 2025 Crosstown Shootout

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Safety Derrick Canteen Signs NFL Contract With San Francisco 49ers

Look: Kickoff Time Announced For Bearcats' Season-Opening Football Game

ESPN Ranks Cincinnati Football's 2025 Offseason Among Middle of Big 12 Pack

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star 2026 Running Back Rayshawn Duncan Jr.

Cincinnati Wins 2025 Big 12 Sports Medicine Staff of the Year

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds FCS Defensive Tackle Isaiah Rogers From Spring Transfer Portal

Cincinnati Football Player Jeremiah Kelly Passes Away Suddenly

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Among Top Schools In Recent NFL Snap Totals

Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Baylor Forward Jalen Celestine

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From UCF Transfer Center Moustapha Thiam

CBS Sports Names Dontay Corleone, Brendan Sorsby to Annual Top-150 CFB Players List

Watch: Scott Satterfield Discusses Cincinnati Bearcats Football Following Team's 10th 2025 Spring Practice

Cincinnati Bearcats Star Forward Dillon Mitchell Entering Transfer Portal

Cincinnati Bearcats Forward Arrinten Page Entering Transfer Portal Following 2024-25 Season

Report: Bob Huggins Interviews For Cleveland State Basketball Head Coach Position

Cincinnati Adds Big 12 Transfer Guard Sencire Harris to 2025-26 Roster

Cincinnati Lands First 2025 Transfer in Veteran Guard Kerr Kriisa

The Athletic Includes Cincinnati Cornerback Matthew McDoom Among Top Group of 5 Transfers Heading to Power 4

Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Discusses Journey to UC And More

Pinging The Portal: UNC-Wilmington Big Man Harlan Obioha Visiting Cincinnati This Month

'Help My Team Win Any Way I Can' - Shon Abaev Ready To Bring Dynamic Skillset Into Cincinnati System

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball