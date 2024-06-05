All Bearcats

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Lands Local Five-Star Guard Dee Alexander

The foundation is building under Katrina Merriweather's watch.

Russ Heltman

Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander (2) drives to the basket defended by Laurel School forward Saniyah
Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander (2) drives to the basket defended by Laurel School forward Saniyah / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats women's basketball team had a historic Wednesday as local five-star Purcell Marian (Ohio) point guard Darianne "Dee" Alexander committed to the program.

ESPN has Alexander ranked sixth nationally and she chose the Bearcats over Ohio State and Illinois. The 6-1 point is a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball winner amidst 1,896 points in her high school career.

She is the OHSAA's all-time leading scorer as a junior and should provide a huge part of the growing foundation Katrina Merriweather is building with her program.

Russ Heltman

