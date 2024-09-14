All Bearcats

Jason Kelce Would've Liked to Play With Newest Philadelphia Eagles Star

The Bearcats legend retired earlier this year.

James Rapien

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — Jason Kelce might've retired, but the future Hall of Famer is still paying close attention to all 32 NFL teams.

The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley in free agency. It's fair to say Kelce would've liked to play with the star running back.

"I tell Howie (Roseman) all he time, why did you want until I'm retired to add a piece like this?' Kelce said in a 1-on-1 interview with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana."He's really, really talented and he crates matchup issues. And I think as an offense, that's what you're looking for. You're looking for pieces that you can exploit—either the people that are guarding them or the way teams are trying to defend you. I've played with some good backs. I'm very thankful for the teammates I've had. Having a guy like Saquon would've been really nice."

Barkey had 132 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his debut for the Eagles. Watch the clip of Kelce praising the Eagles' newest weapon below:

