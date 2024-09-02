LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Goes on Epic Postgame Rant Following Tigers' 27-20 Loss to USC
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats head coach Brian Kelly is hoping to guide LSU to a National Championship.
Kelly is entering his third season with the Tigers. He's 0-3 in season openers after losing to USC 27-20 on Sunday night.
“And we’re sitting here again, we’re sitting here again talking about the same things,” Kelly said. “About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away. But what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game is over. And I’m so angry about it that I gotta do something about it. I’m not doing a good enough job as a coach and I got to coach them better because it's unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game. It’s ridiculous.”
Kelly is 20-8 at LSU, which includes back-to-back 10-win seasons. Watch video of his rant below:
