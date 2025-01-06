All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Basketball Starts Big 12 Play 0-2, Football Adds a Defensive End

Plenty to discuss as we open another week in Bearcats' Athletics.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller coaches in the second half of the NCAA basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 4, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller coaches in the second half of the NCAA basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 4, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — A new year left Cincinnati basketball with the same offensive problems in its latest Big 12 loss to Arizona.

Neil Meyer and I break down the 72-67 defeat, preview Baylor, and discuss the latest transfer portal additions on the football side of things with Cincinnati welcoming C.J. McCray and Tayden Barnes to the program.

Check out the show below.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

