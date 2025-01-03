Podcast: Quiet on the Football Transfer Portal Front, Previewing Arizona Basketball Matchup
CINCINNATI — UC has a huge basketball matchup against Arizona this Saturday.
Neil Meyer and I dove into the tightly projected battle before giving the latest update on the football transfer portal with more expected additions in the New Year.
Check out the show below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more.
-----
