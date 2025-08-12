Taylor Swift Makes Big Announcement on Kelce Brothers' New Heights Podcast
CINCINNATI — The New Heights Podcast got to reveal a cool new musical venture this week. Taylor Swift appeared on the show with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason to announce her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on the show, which drops later today.
The full album artwork is being revealed on the show, but is blurred out on the clip posted to New Heights' social media channel. Kelce and Swift have been dating for the past few years, and their relationship has grown to the point where she's dropping album knowledge on the famous podcast.
"It's life, baby," Kelce said in September 2023 on The Pat McAfee Show when asked if he's upset the relationship is public. "I threw it out there in her court, and I told her, "I've seen you rock the stadium at Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stadium at Arrowhead."
The album release marks the first Taylor Swift album release since she took over full control of her musical catalog in May.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk