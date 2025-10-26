Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands 21st Commitment in Class of 2026
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got a win on and off the field on Saturday by adding a commitment in the 2026 football class. Linebacker Jaxon Newton is committing to the team after visiting for the 41-20 homecoming win over Baylor.
Newton is not ranked on a major service and had multiple offers, including one from Toledo. The 6-5, 210-pound senior will try to follow in the strong linebacker lineage at Cincinnati. He is the team's 21st 2026 commit.
He just saw UC take out the Baylor Bears in wire-to-wire fashion.
“What an awesome atmosphere,” UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about the atmosphere on Saturday. “I’m really proud of our defense, Coach [Tyson] Veidt and the whole defensive staff put together a game plan to contain the nation'stop passing offense, and what they did tonight was incredible, holding them to 137 yards passing. I can't say enough about what those guys did, and how well our players executed the plan all week long in practice. I thought he did an outstanding job with that. And then to have our offense go out there and rush for 265 yards and to control the game that way. We haven't really won games this year like this, where we won the time possession by 10 minutes. We were controlling the game, running the football, and I thought it was a good game plan to come in and be able to do that, keep their offense off the field.”
