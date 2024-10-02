All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Host Top 30 Recruit for Visit With Start of Season Looming

James Rapien

Newport's Taylen Kinney (0) goes up for two of his 13 points in the first half against Washington County at Wednesday's 2023 King of the Bluegrass basketball tournament at Fairdale High School. Dec. 20, 2023
Newport's Taylen Kinney (0) goes up for two of his 13 points in the first half against Washington County at Wednesday's 2023 King of the Bluegrass basketball tournament at Fairdale High School. Dec. 20, 2023
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller hosted two recruits over the weekend.

Taylen Kinney, a top 30 prospect from Newport, Kentucky visited Clifton. He was joined by teammate Lincoln Crosby. Kinney is part of the 2026 recruiting class. Crosby is in the 2027 class.

Neither recruit has committed anywhere. Kinney will obviously commit first. He would be a huge addition to the program.

Check out photos from the visit below:

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

