All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Hosting Two Top Recruits for Visits

A big day for recruiting.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks in the first half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons in the National Invitational Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks in the first half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons in the National Invitational Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller continues to eye top talent. The Bearcats are hosting 5-star prospect Kayden Allen for a visit on Friday. Allen currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida. He's the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 according to 247 Sports.

Florida State, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Auburn are also pursuing him.

Cincinnati is also hosting 4-star guard Davion Hannah. Hannah is a member of the 2025 class. He's also being recruited by Ohio State, Missouri, Alabama and Michigan State.

Bearcats basketball has high expectations this year. Adding recruits like Allen and Hannah would be big for the long-term success of the program.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

You may also like:

Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist

Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth

Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace

Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground

Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent

Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson

Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100

Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'

Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

———

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/Recruiting