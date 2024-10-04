Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Hosting Two Top Recruits for Visits
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller continues to eye top talent. The Bearcats are hosting 5-star prospect Kayden Allen for a visit on Friday. Allen currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida. He's the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 according to 247 Sports.
Florida State, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Auburn are also pursuing him.
Cincinnati is also hosting 4-star guard Davion Hannah. Hannah is a member of the 2025 class. He's also being recruited by Ohio State, Missouri, Alabama and Michigan State.
Bearcats basketball has high expectations this year. Adding recruits like Allen and Hannah would be big for the long-term success of the program.
