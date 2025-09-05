Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Four-Star Offensive Talents
CINCINNATI — Recruiting Roundup is back this week ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats opening up football action at Nippert Stadium against the Bowling Green State Falcons on Saturday.
We start things off with an offer for four-star 2027 running back Caden Waye out of Ola (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Waye is the 140th-ranked player nationally and the 11th-best running back at 5-11, 185 pounds.
He holds 32 offers from schools like Florida and Auburn. Check out his highlights here.
Next, we have an offer for unranked 2027 running back Kingston Miles out of St. Mary's (Missouri).
The 5-11, 193-pound talent is not ranked on major service and holds seven offers from schools like Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State. Check out his highlights here.
We have another unranked offer for 2027 quarterback Ethan Tisdale out of Heard County (Georgia).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds an offer from Georgia Southern at 6-1, 185 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
We close the roundup with an off for four-star 2027 wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray out of Summerville (South Carolina).
According to 247Sports, Kelly-Murray is the 301st-ranked player nationally and 39th-best wide receiver.
The 5-10, 170-pound talent holds 22 offers from schools like Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, and Duke. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk