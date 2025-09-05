Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Four-Star Offensive Talents

After a great conversation with @CoachPeteThomas I am excited to receive an offer from the University of Cincinnati 🔴⚫️ @HeardBraves @247recruiting @RecruitGeorgia @PrepRedzoneGA @HSM_WestGA @On3Recruiting @QBHitList @NwGaFootball @WGASportsNation @GradickSports @JRRevere9 pic.twitter.com/s4rEQ5uRmu