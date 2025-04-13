Clemson Baseball Claims Latest ACC Series Victory over Stanford
The Clemson Tigers baseball team should remain near the top of the national rankings after taking two out of three from the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.
Clemson (33-6, 11-4 in ACC play) already had the series clinched before Sunday’s 11-6 loss to Stanford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers blew out the Cardinal, 11-1, in a run-rule game on Friday before breaking a 10-10 tie late in the game to clear an 11-10 win on Saturday.
The Tigers gave Friday starter Aidan Knaak all the run support he needed as the offense just went off against the Cardinal. Jacob Jarrell belted a two-run homer in the third inning, which was his eighth of the year, to give Clemson a 5-0 lead.
Later, the Tigers put together a five-run sixth inning, including Cam Cannarella’s run-scoring double, Jarren Purify’s run-scoring single, Priest’s run-scoring double and Josh Paino’s bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
Knaak was terrific, as he allowed just two hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.
Jarrell figured prominently in Saturday’s win. In fact, he was the difference. His lead-off home run in the sixth inning broke a 10-10 tie and the Tigers held on from there. It was his second home run in as many games.
Clemson had plenty of power in the second game. Priest slammed a three-run home run in the first inning. Later, Josh Paino’s solo home run in the fifth inning helped but into Stanford’s 10-8 lead, followed by a Listi RBI single to tie the game. That set up Jarrell’s heroics.
The Tigers’ bullpen was tested. Reed Garris (3-0) claimed the victory with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, while the nation’s best closer, Lucas Mahlstedt, notched his 12th save with three innings of relief.
In Sunday’s finale, Stanford broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Trevor Haskins and then built on that lead in the fifth inning to claim what turned out to be an insurmountable 10-3 lead.
Brandon Larson had Clemson’s only home run of that game, a late solo shot.
The Tigers won’t play a mid-week game as they’ll play a three-game series at home against Louisville that starts on Thursday. Game 2 is on Friday and Game 3 on Saturday, after which the team will take Easter Sunday off.
Clemson will get back a mid-week game next week as it hosts Georgia on April 22.