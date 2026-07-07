Clemson Freshman Pitcher Dominating Cape Cod Summer League

Clemson Baseball's 2026 season didn't go as planned, closing out 31-26 overall and 10-20 in ACC play — the program's worst conference record since the league moved to a 30-game schedule over two decades ago. However, there's plenty of talent to be excited about going forward.

Most recently, Clemson right-handed hurler Danny Nelson has been dominating the Cape Cod League while playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising sophomore has been dominant so far, posting a 1-0 record with a 0.61 ERA and a .154 opponent batting average. Across four mound appearances (two starts) and 14.2 innings, he's racked up 18 strikeouts to just eight hits and three walks.

Nelson ranks second in WHIP (0.75), ties for fourth-most strikeouts, sits fifth in ERA and is top 10 in opponent batting average across the Cape Cod League.

The current Top 10 ERAs on the Cape through last night's games.. pic.twitter.com/xzPjb3cyNB — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) July 5, 2026

While not many expected this level of dominance from the 19-year-old, he foreshadowed his immense talent throughout the 2026 season.

As a true freshman this past year, Nelson became one of the Tigers' key relievers, posting a 3.90 ERA with 41 strikeouts to 26 hits and 10 walks across 19 appearances and 30 innings.

Nelson also made his first collegiate start against Coastal Carolina in the latter half of the year. While he only got two innings of work, he performed well, finishing with just three hits allowed and two strikeouts across nine batters faced.

Following the season's end, he was acknowledged as an All-ACC Freshman selection.

Among Clemson pitchers who logged at least 30 innings on the mound, he ranked third in ERA (3.90), placed second in opponent batting average (.228), tied for third in saves (2) and came in sixth in strikeouts.

Heading into next season, it's unknown whether Nelson will maintain his role as a reliever or gradually move into a starting role for the Tigers.

However, we do know that he'll be surrounded by a fair amount of new arms following the transfers of LHP Noah Samol, RHP Peyton Miller, LHP Talan Bell and former Division II All-American Hayden Simmerson. Not to mention, the possible draft departures of starter Aidan Knaak and key reliever Justin LeGuernic.

Newcomers on the mound include Bryant RHP transfer Landon White, Bowling Green LHP transfer Jackson Miller and UMBC RHP transfer Kailen Hackmann.

Nelson and the Red Sox will be back in action on Wednesday, July 8, facing off against the Wareham Gatemen at 6:00 p.m. EST, with the game streaming live on Cape League TV.