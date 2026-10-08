Four-Star Priority Target Chooses Auburn Over Clemson

The 2026-27 College Basketball season is almost here, and that means tons of commitments are flowing in ahead of the season’s start.

On Tuesday, Brentwood Academy (Tn.) power forward Davis Cochran officially committed to Auburn, choosing the program over Clemson, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Cincinnati, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Cochran is rated a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 104 overall player, the No. 15 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Tennessee, according to Rivals Rankings.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Davis Cochran has committed to Auburn, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-foot-9 power forward is the No. 104 overall recruit in the 2027 class. He also visited Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Clemson. https://t.co/HTYc3CoCyE pic.twitter.com/aA3QuQhskA — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 6, 2026

As a sophomore at Brentwood Academy, Cochran posted 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while earning First-team All-District honors. However, he still had yet to receive a Division I offer.

For his junior campaign, he showed coaches why he was worthy of a scholarship by having a career year, averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, 1.9 blocks and one steal per game while helping the Bruins to a Regional Championship.

The team finished with a 30-4 overall record and ranked No. 11 in the state, while Cochran collected numerous individual honors, including 4A All-State, District 11-AAAA MVP, Region Tournament MVP and a Tennessee Mr. Basketball nomination.

Throughout his breakout junior year, he also racked up his first dozen Division I offers, including High Point, San Jose State, Belmont, Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Lipscomb, Iona, Austin Peay, UT Martin, Stetson, Samford and Princeton.

Cochran continued to showcase his skills throughout the AAU season for Brad Beal Elite’s 17U squad of the Nike EYBL Circuit, and that’s how the Power Four offers started coming in. Across just this past summer, he added offers from, obviously, Clemson, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati, which he took an official visit to in June, among others.

In early July, he released his top eight schools of Cincinnati, Clemson, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Vanderbilt. However, Auburn then snuck in the picture with a late offer at the end of August, and immediately scheduled an official visit with him.

After taking a trip to Auburn during the first week of September, he traveled to Tigertown, then to Vanderbilt and Tennessee to round out the month. But obviously, Auburn prevailed.

While the loss certainly stings, there’s still one more power forward on the Tigers’ board, that being four-star Jayon Connor. He remains uncommitted but has already taken official visits to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State and Charlotte.

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