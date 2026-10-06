Clemson DT Transfer Could Make Debut in Week 7 After Spring ACL Tear

The Clemson defensive tackle room has gone through a lot of struggles this year, and a good chunk of those have been related to injuries; however, they've finally got good news in that regard.

On Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney said that defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly is on pace to make his Clemson debut against Charleston Southern in Week 7, as the Tigers are currently on a bye week.

"We anticipate hopefully getting Kourtney Kelly back, maybe for Charleston Southern," Swinney told the media. "So, we'll just have to see. We'll have to see how he responds. So, he'll get his first live work this week and next week. If everything goes well with the doctors, there's a chance he might be able to play in that game."

The West Georgia transfer suffered a torn ACL during the spring period, which has kept him out since, but Swinney has frequently alluded to Kelly's return this season over the past few weeks.

"He's coming. He's sooner than later. I watch him every day. Sooner than later, he'll be back at some point," Swinney said in a press conference before facing North Carolina in Week 3.

While he'll likely be on a snap count if he is to suit up, the fact that he's even able to be on the field already is outstanding, but it's actually not the first time we've seen this happen before.

In 2022, Tigers wide receiver Adam Randall, who later transitioned to running back and is now with the Baltimore Ravens, also tore his ACL during his first spring period with the team. However, he turned the corner and fully recovered from the injury in just six months, making his Clemson debut against Louisiana Tech in Week 3, catching his first collegiate pass in the contest.

Now, you may still be wondering what Kelly has to offer, and the answer is immediate depth at the position. In 2025, the 6-foot-3 interior lineman totaled 17 tackles, seven being for a loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery while assisting the Wolves to an 8-3 record.

As noted, he won't become a starter right away as the staff will likely ease him back into playing. Regardless, he can have a meaningful impact in limited action, especially in a room that has constantly rotated throughout the season and has struggled to find solidified starters.

It is worth noting, though, that Kelly has never faced FBS talent, considering West Georgia is an FCS program that only moved up from Division II ahead of the 2024-25 season. That said, we could see some growing pains, much like JUCO transfer Andy Burburija, but only time will tell.

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