Clemson Extends Offers to Pair of 2028 Florida Cornerbacks

Clemson wrapped up its second official visit weekend slate yesterday. While the program is still primarily focused on adding players to its 2027 class, it's also time to look ahead and get a head start on some 2028 prospects, as June 15 marks the beginning of open contact for the class.

The Tigers already had two defensive backs on their board in four-star cornerback Dominic Williams Jr. and four-star safety Giovannia Tuggle, who were both offered over a week ago after impressing at the annual Dabo Swinney Football camp.

Now, they've added two more to the offer sheet. That said, we'll be taking a look at both prospects and giving a brief rundown of how their early recruitment is shaping up.

CB Izayah Vickers

The Tallahassee, Florida, native has been one of the top prospects at cornerback in the 2028 class for a while now, as he first debuted on varsity as an eighth grader.

While he only totaled four tackles and two pass deflections across three games that season, his pure potential was enough for UMass and Florida A&M to pull the trigger on offering him following the season.

As a freshman at Florida State University School, Vickers was still limited but impressed with every opportunity he was given, finishing the season with 18 tackles, one for a loss and one pass deflection across seven contests.

However, he would continue to grow his name following the season by impressing at school camps. Throughout the spring and summer, he added offers from Arkansas, Jacksonville State, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State.

Vickers then dominated as a sophomore for the Seminoles in 2025, amassing 65 tackles, three for a loss, seven pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.

The breakout campaign has led to several Power Four schools approaching him over the past month and a half, as he's earned offers from South Carolina, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and now Clemson since the start of May.

He's only taken two unofficial visits so far, with the first being Florida back in early March and the second being Notre Dame last week.

As it stands, the Gators are the favorites in his early recruitment, holding a 31.3% chance at landing Vickers, while Notre Dame (27.4%), Florida State (3.9%), Arkansas (3.3%) and Mississippi State (3.3%) trail, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Vickers is a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 88 overall player, the No. 11 player at his position and the No. 13 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports rankings.

CB Kahmaree Crumity

Similar to Vickers, Kahmaree Crumity also resides in Tallahassee, Florida. He's already attended three schools, starting at Godby — which is the same school five-star Clemson commit Jamarin Simmons attends — before transferring to Gadsden County to begin his high school career. Most recently, he's transferred to Tallahassee Lincoln ahead of his junior season to finish out his career.

Crumity is already one of the most sought-after cornerbacks in the country, as he's earned 42 offers since January 2025. In 2026, though, his recruitment truly exploded, adding offers from Indiana, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, and most recently, Clemson.

#AGTG Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University pic.twitter.com/7YEBNArkrF — Kahmaree Crumity (@KahmareeCrumity) June 11, 2026

As a freshman for Gadsden County, Crumity impressed in minimal time, totaling 19 tackles, one for a loss, half a sack and one forced fumble. While we don't have access to his sophomore year, his tape tells us that he's very natural in coverage — whether it's man or zone — he can track and get to the ball well, and is much more physical than you would think a 175-pound cornerback would be.

He's taken four unofficial visits in total, all this past spring. His first was to Florida in March, where he was alongside Vickers; the second was to Ole Miss in the first week of April, followed by trips to Notre Dame last week and to Clemson this past week.

Like Vickers, the Gators are the favorites in his early recruitment, holding a 16.1% chance at landing Crumity, while Clemson (14.1%), Ole Miss (12.1%), Notre Dame (10.1%) and Florida State (1.7%) trail, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Crumity is a consensus three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 323 overall player, the No. 34 player at his position and the No. 47 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.