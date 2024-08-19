Clemson Predicted to Miss ACC Title Game and CFP Due to Non-Klubnik Issue
There are many questions surrounding the Clemson football program entering the season, and rightfully so. Due to their lack of success last year and Dabo Swinney's unwillingness to recruit out of the transfer portal, Clemson is seemingly on the decline.
While the roster has plenty of talent to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoffs, they'll have to convince many around the country that they're the program they used to be.
The biggest question entering the campaign seems to be if Cade Klubnik can be the quarterback he was expected to be when Clemson recruited him. A former top high school recruit, Klubnik has all the tools to be an elite-level quarterback. Unfortunately for Clemson and himself, he didn't prove that last year.
There were many reasons for that, and there might be another one this season that holds him back.
Manny Navarro of The Athletic made "oddly specific predictions" for every top 25 team, writing that Clemson will miss the ACC title game and College Football Playoffs due to their lack of protection in front of Klubnik.
"The Tigers haven’t won fewer than 10 games in consecutive seasons since 2009 and 2010, but it feels as though Clemson might be headed down that path since the first five games are no picnic and the transfer portal is a nonfactor with Dabo Swinney in charge.
"Clemson is really young on the D-line (six combined career starts), but the defense will still be top five in the league against the run (110 yards allowed per game) and points allowed (21 per game) with Barrett Carter (100-plus tackles) and T.J. Parker (seven sacks) in the front seven. Cade Klubnik will improve from 10th in the league in QB rating to top five, but the Achilles’ heel of the offense is the line. Too many sacks allowed (30) will keep Clemson out of the ACC title game and the Playoff."
If Clemson allows 30 sacks, it'd be a major issue. Their offensive line will have a massive test in Week 1 as they'll take on Georgia, who typically has one of the best defenses, if not the best, in the nation. If they come out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a victory against the No. 1 team in the nation, things will look very promising.
At the very least, Clemson must prove to the committee that they can compete with those caliber of teams. Despite being a Week 1 game, it could be why they do or don't make the playoffs.
That'll be their toughest game all year, and the committee could hold it against them if they lose by three or more touchdowns.