Clemson Sends Out Offer to 2028 Five-Star Defensive Tackle

Today marks the first day of the open contact period for the 2028 class, and while the Clemson Tigers have already sent out a handful of scholarship offers, another major one has been added to the board.

On Monday morning — midnight to be exact — defensive lineman Prince Che announced via Instagram that he had received an offer from Clemson. He becomes the second defensive lineman and 10th overall offer in the 2028 class.

Che is rated a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 19 overall player, the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

5 ⭐️ DL Prince Che has received an offer from Clemson, per his Instagram.



Che is one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.



He’s been to campus multiple times. pic.twitter.com/GmMCo2Xc1M — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) June 15, 2026

Che attends Thomas County Central in Thomasville, Georgia, and while he's one of the most coveted players in the 2028 cycle now, it didn't start that way.

As a freshman, the 305-pound defensive tackle saw little to no playing time for the Yellow Jackets. However, he maintained his work ethic throughout spring evaluations and the offseason, which led to Che earning 11 offers in May 2025, including from schools such as Georgia Tech, Duke, California and Virginia Tech.

He then broke out as a sophomore this past season, totaling 48 tackles, 18.5 for a loss, 11 QB pressures, four sacks and one pass breakup while helping lead the Yellow Jackets to a GHSA 5A State Championship win over Gainesville, the same school Clemson quarterback commit Kharim Hughley attends.

The dominant campaign led to 25 more offers being sent Che's way, from schools including, but not limited to: Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Though his recruitment is still in its early stages, Che has already made multiple unofficial visits, with his first two coming to Clemson for the program's loss against SMU and win over Florida State. In the spring, he traveled to Gainesville in the first week of March, followed by a trip to Georgia in early April.

As it stands, the Tigers are the favorites in his early recruitment, holding a 32.2% chance at landing Che, while Florida (15.4%), Georgia (13.2%), West Virginia (1.8%) and Florida State (1.8%) trail, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

The only other defensive line offers that Clemson has sent out so far include five-star edge rusher Asher Ghioto, three-star edge rusher Quinn Jacobs — who is the younger brother of Clemson offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs — and defensive tackle Cavin Bates.