Tigers in the NFL: Opening Week's Most Intriguing Matchups

The NFL is the most normal sports league on the planet.

While there were no preseason games, there are also no delays or canceled/postponed regular-season games (yet). COVID-19 testing has gone extremely well and positive tests aren't an issue (yet). It's the only major sport that will start on time this calendar year when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Deshaun Watson-led Houston Texans, with actual fans in the stands.

It's been an interesting offseason with the pandemic. The NFL battled critics for holding its draft, albeit virtually, in April. It held off mini-camps and OTAs, but it's always planned on having Week 1 start this way, even if the play on the field isn't super sharp.

That means there are a ton of former Clemson players set to take the field looking to make their marks and prove something this season.

Here's a look at the most intriguing Week 1 matchups involving Tigers in the NFL:

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)

This is how you kick off a season. The two highest-paid players in the game dueling it out in primetime in one of the most anticipated season openers in recent seasons.

Watson, who led Clemson to the 2016 national championship, signed a contract extension last week worth $160 million, the second-biggest contract behind Mahomes, who was rewarded in the offseason with a 10-year contract worth more than $500 million after leading the Chiefs to their first NFL title in 50 years.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This game will also feature former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, but you won't see former receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded by the Texans to Arizona in the offseason, or former cornerback Bashaun Breeland, who's serving a four-game NFL suspension following an offseason arrest.

For Watson, who had his season ended in the playoffs last year at Kansas City, it's a new era with a franchise he believes he'll win his third championship in as many levels one day.

''We have an opportunity going to the defending Super Bowl champs' home stadium right off the bat and compete with a great team. That's what you want,'' said Watson, who is joined on the Texans by former Clemson defensive tackle Carols Watkins. ''This is the best opportunity you can have to start the season.''

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

The Clemson faithful had this one circled several months ago in hopes of getting a chance to see so many former Tigers living on the West Coast come to Charlotte, but no fans will be there to see it this weekend.

Nevertheless, it's a chance for Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and John Simpson to play a pro game in the same stadium where they won ACC titles. Tanner Muse, however, won't be there as he's sidelined with an injury. Meanwhile, Renfrow and Mullen are listed as starters at receiver and cornerback, respectively, along with former first-round pick Ferrell at defensive end. Simpson is backing up Richie Incognito at left guard.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Emotions will be high for former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell as he'll play his first professional game in his hometown of Atlanta. The Falcons used the 16th overall selection on him in April and have been pleased with how he handled defending receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in practice. That helped Terrell earn a starting role against the Seahawks, who will challenge him with receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Grady Jarrett is back to anchor the line for the Falcons, who revamped their defense in the offseason and put better pieces around their star tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

The Bengals haven't given anybody much reason to watch them the last couple of years, but Tiger fans might want to keep an eye on this team. Not only did Cincinnati draft receiver Tee Higgins in the second round to go along with top-pick Joe Burrow, the Bengals also signed former DT D.J. Reader and defensive back Makensie Alexander in the offseason. Both defenders are expected to start. Higgins, however, is bring brought along slowly after missing time in camp with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, former Clemson receiver Mike Williams is coming off of his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2019, but QB Phillip Rivers is gone. It'll be interesting to see how he's used with Tyrod Taylor behind center to start this season.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

This could be one of the better games of the week. The Cardinals made some serious upgrades in the offseason by pairing Hopkins with up-and-coming QB Kyler Murry and legendary receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins became the highest-paid non-QB in the league with a contract extension that will pay him $54.5 million over the next five seasons with the Cardinals.

They also beefed up a defense that was one of the worst in the NFL a year ago by drafting former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick this year. The versatile defender has received rave reviews from his new team and will be making his pro debut against defending NFC champ and division rival San Francisco.

Here's the rest of the NFL schedule involving teams with former Clemson players who are active on rosters in parentheses:

Cleveland Browns (B.J. Goodson) at Baltimore Ravens (Tremayne Anchrum), Sunday at 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins (Christian Wilkins, Shaq Lawson) at New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (Tyler Shatley), Sunday at 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles (K'Von Wallace) at Washington Football Team, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bradley Pinion) at New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Ray-Ray McCloud) at New York Giants (Dexter Lawrence, Wayne Gallman), Monday at 7:20 p.m.