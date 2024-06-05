Clemson Tigers May No Longer Be Front Runners For Nation's Top OL Recruit
The Clemson Tigers have been the team to beat in the recruitment of top 2025 offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. for a while now, but may be losing ground as he continues to make visits.
Rivals insiders Adam Gorney and Paul Strelow both called the idea that Clemson is the team to watch for Sanders to be 'fiction.'
Sanders is fresh off an official visit to Clemson, which saw him sharing an Instagram post of him in different uniforms around the facility.
While that is a good sign, the Tigers are just one of the teams that are in his top six schools.
The nation's No. 3 overall recruit for the 2025 class is expected to be heavily involved with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee over the next couple of months before he makes his decision.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle would be a massive get for Clemson both literally and figuratively. Not only would he be the best recruit in their current class, but he would be their only five-star player as of right now.
Head Coach Dabo Swinney has not been without a five-star recruit since the 2014 class when four-star Deshaun Watson was their top player. Recruiting out of high school is extra important for this program, given Swinney's reluctance to utilize the transfer portal.
The Tigers currently have two offensive line commits in the 2025 class in four-star Brayden Jacobs and three-star Easton Ware. They are both solid players in their own right, but do not offer the floor or ceiling of a player like Sanders.
Clemson only has one remaining four-star or better OL commit from the past two classes as well, after Zack Owens' transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Neither of their current starters will lose eligibility after this season, so it may not be an immediate issue, but they certainly can't wait much longer before adding more talent to the room.
Securing the commitment of Sanders is going to be key for the program moving forward as they search for their next cornerstone player.
247Sports has one crystal ball prediction currently in place for the offensive tackle, but that was made back in March. Given the gaining momentum of the Tennessee Volunteers, that could change soon.
Clemson got the third visit from him after Nebraska and South Carolina. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee will also all get an official visit this month.