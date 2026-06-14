Clemson's Top Remaining LB Target Receives Prediction to Land with Notre Dame

As official visit season winds down, the recruiting calendar is shifting toward decision time, as most prospects want to have a home before beginning their senior seasons. Considering this, expert predictions are being sent out left and right, and the latest batch didn’t bring good news for Clemson.

On Sunday morning, On3’s Mike Singer submitted an expert prediction for Notre Dame to land linebacker Roman Igwebuike, who is currently on an official visit with the Fighting Irish. He is the Tigers’ top remaining target at the position, but it’s looking less likely the program lands him as days pass by.

Igwebuike is a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 137 overall player, the No. 9 player at this position and the No. 8 recruit in the state of Illinois, according to the 247Sports Composite.

We’ve been keeping up to date with Igwebuike for a while now, who first entered the picture back in early March after including Clemson in his top 10 alongside multiple other top-tier programs. Less than a week later, he received an offer from the staff while visiting for the program’s annual Elite Retreat.

Igwebuike continued his tour through March and April, making unofficial stops at Michigan, Tennessee and Notre Dame. Missouri made an in-home push in early May, sending defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, defensive line coach Chop Harbin, and linebackers coach Derek Nicholson to see him.

One day later, the 220-pound backer released his top five, which included Clemson, Indiana, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Missouri. He then set up official visits with each program, which, in order, go as follows: Indiana (May 16), Clemson (May 29), Missouri (June 5), Notre Dame (June 12) and Tennessee (June 19).

The Hoosiers and Tigers both impressed Igwebuike during his visit, creating noteworthy momentum on the trail. Missouri, which has been recruiting the four-star talent since January 2025, then got its shot, but not much came out about how the weekend went.

That leads us to today, where Igwebuike is now trending to be Notre Dame’s newest blue-chip recruit, which isn’t all that surprising, as the Fighting Irish have been seen as the front-runner for a while now.

However, Tennessee has also been prominent in Igwebuike’s recruitment, and with an official visit still scheduled for next weekend, the Volunteers could shake things up even more with a successful trip. Of note, the Chicago, Illinois, native still has yet to announce an official commitment date.

With Igwebuike trending elsewhere and Clemson being essentially out of the picture for four-star linebacker Sean Fox, the Tigers will look to secure R.J. Hudson as their final linebacker piece in the 2027 class. Hudson, who was offered last week, is currently on an official visit in Tigertown and has recently been predicted to land with the program by On3’s Chad Simmons. Hudson will announce his commitment this upcoming Friday at 4 p.m. EST.