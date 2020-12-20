Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Inches Closer Towards Heisman Bid, Remains Focused on Playoff Run

A popular narrative since Clemson's Nov. 7 loss in South Bend is that the Tigers would have likely pulled off the win in the regular-season meeting if Trevor Lawrence had played in the game.

We don't have to speculate any longer.

Clemson's star quarterback accomplished what most expected him to do and produced a stellar performance to lift his team to a revenge victory and the program's sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference Championship trophy.

In his third appearance in the ACC title game, the MVP of the game connected on 25 of his 36 passing attempts for 322 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 90 yards including a 34-yard house call in the third quarter.

Lawrence and the offense weathered the storm early and settled in to score 24 unanswered after Notre Dame took a 3-0 lead and threaten to shove Clemson into a whole early hole for the second straight meeting.

"We were ready, we were prepared. We had a good game plan and hats off to our coaching staff and the entire team," Lawrence said in his onfield interview Saturday night.

Ready indeed as Clemson found the end zone first on a 67-yard aerial strike to Amari Rodgers with a play Lawrence seemed to know from the beginning was going to be fruitful for the Tigers.

"They were pretty much in man coverage and Kyle Hamilton was the deep safety. His responsibility was to read my eyes and try to follow me wherever I go," Lawernce said. "I just wanted to hold No. 14 long enough so I could get the ball out to Amari. I knew he was going to win so I just had to get 14 to move to the boundary and bring my eyes back to the field in front of Amari. It's just how you draw it up and was a great play, obviously."

The win all but guarantees Clemson a spot in the playoff where they could be traveling to the Rose Bowl to play in an empty stadium. While that decision will be discussed for the next few weeks, the Tigers plan on enjoying this one after an unbelievably challenging season.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

"It's been tough but honestly it makes moments like these even better," the likely first overall draft pick of the 2021 draft said. "Just seeing everyone come into work every day with the same mindset. It's been a really cool thing to be a part of."



While the Tigers' defense had a much stronger showing in round two, it was undeniable how different the offense was able to attack Notre Dame's talented front seven with a healthy and duel threat Lawrence under center.

With his championship phase performance Saturday evening, the crescendo of chatter surrounding Lawrence and the program's first-ever Heisman are as loud as ever before. But don't expect him to be boastful about the opportunity.

"It would be awesome (to be announced as a finalist). I grew up watching it as a kid and that'd be a huge accomplishment," Lawrence told ESPN's Maria Taylor in his post-game interview. "It's an individual award but I think it's a team award. I've had a lot of people helping me these last few years."

Dabo Swinney made his Heisman trophy pitch to the powers-that-be during the ACC trophy presentation, stating it would be a shame if Lawrence doesn't win the award. Clemson's offensive coordinator echoed those sentiments when asked for his stance on where Lawerence stands in the running for the coveted award.

"I don't know all the parameters for voting but I do know this, Trevor Lawrence is the best football player in the country and I'm a better coach because I'm around him every single day," Tony Elliott said.