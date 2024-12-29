Four Clemson Tigers Scholarship Players Hit Transfer Portal as Window Closes
The Clemson Tigers and their head coach, Dabo Swinney, don’t tap into the transfer portal much. In fact, the Tigers took in the rare transfer earlier this offseason. Otherwise, Swinney prefers to recruit and develop.
But that doesn’t mean Swinney and his staff don’t lose players. But, this time around — at least for now — the Tigers have lost fewer players than normal
Jon Blau, who covers the Tigers for the Post and Courier, reported on Sunday that the transfer portal window closed for Clemson on Saturday night and just four scholarship players were in the portal.
That included defensive end A.J. Hoffler, wide receiver Troy Stellato, wide receiver Noble Johnson and safety Sherrod Covil Jr.
Blau noted that would be a low for the program, as the Tigers have lost more than 10 transfers each of the last two cycles.
It may be a nod to Swinney’s commitment to player development. It may be a nod to the players knowing that next season could be better than this season.
It may also be a bit of vindication for Swinney, who absorbed a great deal of criticism this summer for his lack of use of the transfer portal after a nine-win season in 2023, which was the program’s first non-10 win season in a decade.
As it turned out, Swinney had the last laugh. His quarterback, Cade Klubnik had the best season of his three-year collegiate career and the Tigers managed to get into the ACC title game, even though it lost to Louisville at home during league play.
Clemson got into the game after Miami lost two conference games. The Tigers then faced new ACC member SMU in the title game and it turned into a classic, as the Tigers won the game on a last-second field goal and claimed their first ACC title since 2022.
The Tigers returned to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2020 season and played a first-round game at Texas, where the Tigers lost.
Several of the Tigers’ top players are moving on to the NFL Draft, including star defenders Barrett Carter and RJ Mickens. Running back Phil Mafah is also headed for the NFL.
Klubnik is expected to return, though NFL-eligible underclassmen don’t have to declare until mid-January. He was reportedly given a second-round grade by the NFL recently.