Highest Graded Clemson Tigers Players From Blowout Win Over Stanford
The Clemson Tigers cruised to victory for a third-straight game as they took down the Stanford Cardinal with ease on Saturday.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the slate of games this past Saturday and there were a couple of Tigers with much-needed big days.
Linebacker Sammy Brown has had some up-and-down weeks so far this season as a rotational linebacker but was way up in this one.
Brown made the most out of his opportunities, finishing with an elite 90.6 grade over just 15 defensive snaps.
The true freshman clearly has a very high ceiling, with this game acting as a peak into the monster that he could become on that side of the ball.
He picked up his first two career sacks with three total tackles. It was the first time that he didn't get charged with a missed tackle, after missing two just a week ago.
In coverage, the 19-year-old came up with a pass break up on the only play that he was targeted.
While they don't need him as much this season, he'll soon become one of the most important players on that defense.
Brown wasn't the only linebacker near the top of the list as Barrett Carter finally had a stellar game after a slow start to his final season.
Carter could have been in the NFL by now, but decided to come back for one more go at things with Clemson. While he hasn't tanked his draft value or anything, he also made a case for him to go much higher than he already would have.
The senior had 10 tackles with three and a half going for a loss as well as his first sack of the season.
Heading over to the offensive side of the ball, the highest grades were handed to two rotational players who made an impact despite limited snaps.
Tight end Olsen Patt-Henry had his first career touchdown in this one. As the Tigers prepare for life after Jake Briningstool once the season concludes, they'll be keeping an eye out for who steps up behind him this season.
Redshirt sophomore Cole Turner also hauled in his first career score in one of his best games during his time with Clemson.
As the blowouts have allowed for a lot of Tigers reserves to get chance to shine at the start of this campaign, the team has looked fairly deep.