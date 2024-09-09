Highest Graded Players From Clemson Tigers Huge Win Over App State
The Clemson Tigers took out some pent up aggression on the Appalachian State Mountaineers during Saturday's 66-20 beatdown.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the games that happened this past weekend, and the top Tigers were a couple of players who needed a breakout performance.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik was the highest graded player for Clemson at an elite 93.9 in a confidence-boosting, bounce back performance.
The doubters of Klubnik came out in droves after the disappointing first game of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs. He answered by putting together a 24-for-26 performance picking up 378 yards through the air with five touchdowns. He also ran in two more scores.
That was all in the first half, as well, with the majority of damage coming in the first quarter for a record-setting performance.
It's hard to gauge just how good the Mountaineers' defense is this early into the season, but it was still one of the best nights that he could have possibly asked for.
The man that was Klubnik's top target, tight end Jake Briningstool, was the second-highest graded player with a 90.5. He excelled both as a pass catcher and run blocker in this one.
Briningstool had one of the best nights of his career as he caught seven balls for 100 yards and two touchdowns. It was a nice response after being a non-factor against the Bulldogs a week ago.
The senior emerged as one of Klubnik's most trusted targets last year, so it's encouraging to see that the connection is still there.
Taking a trip to the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Tre Williams got the third-highest grade at 86.5.
Williams is a pass-rush specialist that lines up in mostly over the B-Gap. He had one pressure and batted a pass away while picking up one tackle that was logged as a stop. The fifth-year senior is hoping to have much more of an impact this season than he has had in the past. He's still not starting, but is making the most out of his opportunities.
He has been around the defense for a while, so it's nice to see him finally put togther some consistent snaps again.
Along with these key players, it was just a much better day all around for the Tigers.
While it won't win everyone back over, it can act as a major confidence boost as Clemson prepares for ACC play to start next week.