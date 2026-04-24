The Clemson Tigers saw their third player be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the Buffalo Bills selecting edge rusher T.J. Parker with the 35th overall pick in the second round.

The kind of edge rusher you'll jump through a table for.



Welcome to the @BuffaloBills, T.J. Parker!#ALLIN | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/DySXGFUaSH — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2026

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher arrived at Clemson in 2023 as the second-ranked player in the program's class, capping off a standout senior season with 16.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Considering he was the No. 50 overall player and the No. 6 overall defensive lineman in the country, Parker had high expectations as a true freshman, and ultimately lived up to them.

Primarily playing as a backup behind now-Houston Texans outside linebacker Xavier Thomas, the bulky defensive end totaled 32 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, five sacks and two pass deflections across 13 games (three starts).

Parker followed up his impressive first year with one of the best campaigns by an edge rusher in 2024, as he compiled 57 tackles, 19.5 for a loss, 11 sacks and a whopping six forced fumbles across 14 starts. Nationally, he finished No. 2 in forced fumbles, No. 5 in tackles for loss and No. 9 in sacks.

Heading into his junior season in 2025, Parker was renowned as one of, if not the best, defensive ends in all of College Football, earning the No. 2 spot on PFF's Early 2026 NFL Draft Big Board in addition to being named an ESPN Preseason All-American.

Unfortunately, though, he had the worst season of his three-year collegiate career, totaling just 37 tackles, 9.5 for a loss and five sacks across 12 starts.

Still, based on his previous production and potential at the next level, he's now a top-35 pick. Not to mention, his impressive Senior Bowl performance helped a ton in the eyes of scouts.

Regarding who's up next to fill in as the primary defensive end, it'll be rising senior — and former Purdue transfer — Will Heldt. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher put up his most productive year in 2025 alongside Parker, turning in 46 tackles, 15.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He led the team in both TFL's and sacks en route to Third-team All-ACC honors.

The biggest question is who will line up on the opposite side of Heldt. As of now, the guys in the hunt for the starting position include rising senior Jahiem Lawson and Colorado transfer London Merritt.

Lawson, whose season ended abruptly in 2025 due to an ankle injury, clearly has more experience in the system and, most recently, posted a career year of 20 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections. So, don't be too surprised if he ends up taking that secondary starter spot.

However, Merritt — a former four-star recruit — has untapped potential that's waiting for everyone at the doorstep. As a true freshman with the Buffaloes last season, he totaled 25 tackles, eight for a loss and one sack across more than 300 snaps. His impact earned him Freshman All-American honors from PFF, along with an All-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Honorable Mention.

Either way, Clemson appears to have capable options, but who ultimately lines up opposite Heldt could go a long way toward defining the Tigers' defensive front in 2026.