After a devastating defeat to Georgia Tech last weekend, Clemson is back on the road Friday to face off against Duke in Durham, North Carolina.

While the Tigers enter as two-score underdogs, they'll be seeking revenge over the ACC foe, as the Blue Devils are on a two-game winning streak in the series, thanks to a controversial 46-45 win in 2025 and a 28-7 season-opening upset in 2023.

But it won't be an easy trip, given the circumstances the program faces as it heads into the weekend.

As most know, starting quarterback Tait Reynolds suffered a torn meniscus against the Yellow Jackets last Saturday, which will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina is also out for the foreseeable future due to a severe concussion.

This has led Clemson to name former walk-on Trent Pearman as its starter, with true freshman Brock Bradley and sophomore Chris Denson backing him up.

Quarterback isn't the only position the Tigers have injuries at, though.

While starting running back Gideon Davidson and starting center Harris Sewell are probable to return this weekend, five other starters are listed as questionable, including cornerback Elliot Washington, wide receiver Tyler Brown, who's missed the past two weeks, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, defensive tackle Champ Thompson and offensive lineman Easton Ware.

Entering this week's contest, the Blue Devils boast a top-25 defense nationally, and more specifically, one of the strongest run defenses, allowing just 101 rushing yards per game, 3.18 yards per carry and nine total touchdowns on the season.

With that in mind, Clemson's offense, among the worst in the country, must take a significant step forward to compete on Friday night, especially through the air, since the Blue Devils are much more susceptible to explosive passing plays than to the run.

It isn't all on Pearman, though. Wideouts Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, both of whom have struggled this season, need to remind themselves how much of a difference-maker each can be, especially with Brown possibly out for the game.

Defensively, the Tigers' primary focus needs to be on Nate Sheppard, who is widely regarded as the best running back in the nation. While quarterback Walker Eget, lead receiver Jonah Burton and tight end Jeremiah Hasley are certainly players to keep an eye on, the Blue Devils' offense can't operate without Sheppard.

So far this season, the sophomore has totaled the most touchdowns in the nation (23), second-most rushing yards (1,320) and the fifth-most carries among running backs (207). But what truly separates him in this Duke offense is his pass-catching ability, as he leads the team in receptions (44), receiving touchdowns (4) and is just seven receiving yards behind Burton (399).

Clemson's defense has the profile of a unit capable of keeping this game within reach. The secondary and the front seven have both shown they can hold up against the run and the pass, so there's a real path to a low-possession, field-position game. But the ceiling here is set by the offense.

If it repeats the Georgia Tech performance, with no rhythm, no explosive plays and drives stalling out early, the defense gets stuck on the field, and this one is effectively decided by the second half. If the offense can string together a few sustained drives and give the defense some cushion, Clemson has a puncher's chance.

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Now, here's everything you need to know for the Week 12 matchup against Duke, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils: What You Need to Know

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST

Other Game Day Info:

4:30 p.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

5:30 p.m.: Tigers arrive at Wallace Wade Stadium

7:30 p.m.: Kickoff

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Jordan Rodgers

Reporter: Dana Boyle

Stream: ESPN or ESPN App

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the low-50s and partly cloudy, but is projected to be in the high-40s throughout the contest.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Duke is considered a 12.5-point favorite over Clemson, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson holds a 37-18 lead in the all-time series with the Blue Devils. Clemson has dominated the series for the better part of 40 years or so, but recently that's changed, with Duke taking home the past two wins in the series (2023, 2025).