Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Football Returns to Spring Practice

Clemson football's spring break is over, players reported Sunday, COVID-19 testing will be critical and the final tough week of practice begins Monday with a lot of work to do.

Your bracket is busted, Clemson is home from the NCAA tournament and the Masters is still a couple of weeks away.

What will you do with your time? Read Clemson SI, of course, because this is an important week in terms of spring practice for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers football team.

Spring break is over, players reported Sunday, COVID-19 testing will be critical and the final tough and telling week of practice begins Monday with a lot of work to do. The ever-optimistic Swinney was quite pleased with how his team wrapped up the first few weeks of workouts, even with a number of key players out all spring or limited.

Some bumps and bruises have healed, and maybe he'll get a clearer look at an offensive line that hasn't been able to truly build chemistry because of the injury bug. The spring game, which is set for April 3, won't lend many answers to questions about the offensive or defensive fronts, but it could give everyone a glimpse into which playmakers are set for big seasons.

Here are five storylines for this week to keep an eye on:

1. QB competition heats up: The most concerning position battle on Clemson's roster this year seems to be the backup quarterback. With Taisun Phommachanh back in the loop after a COVID-19 protocol hiatus, the last two weeks of spring practice will be very important in terms of his ability to prove to coaches he's the clear No. 2, not Hunter Helms. The walk-on has seen plenty of reps thus far and had a solid scrimmage before spring break.

2. Let the offseason begin: Clemson basketball, both in men's and women's, now begins the long process of evaluating the season, dealing with players leaving the program and assessing who to bring in from the transfer portal. Expect Brownell, who had a disappointing ending to the season, to be active in terms of replacing Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp with someone who's already played at a high level for several years. It's worked for Clemson in the past, and there's no reason not to go back to the transfer portal for instant offense and experience.

3. Back on track?: Following a six-game losing skid, Monte Lee and Clemson baseball have now won three of their last four games, including the first ACC series win of the year on a James Parker home run Sunday over Virginia Tech. With a revamped pitching rotation, the Tigers step away from Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the week with games at Georgia Southern and Boston College. There are few opportunities to turn the season around, so this is a big week for Clemson.

4. Tigers in the NFL: There's plenty of drama surrounding this league right now. The Deshaun Watson saga has no end-point in sight. Meanwhile, the Texans continue to build a team around him...maybe...through free agency and reworked contracts. Of course, they could also trade him at any moment, although these sexual assault allegations likely put that on hold. Former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander is one of the top-25 best free agents still on the market.

5. Softball and soccer surge: John Rittman and the softball squad won their 17th consecutive game and fifth consecutive series with wins against Louisville over the weekend. Meanwhile, the No. 1 men's soccer team edged N.C. State 1-0. The No. 8 women's soccer team scored a 3-1 win over Georgia. Most spring sports are headed in the right direction for the Tigers.