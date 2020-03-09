Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Football Set For Crucial Week

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team begin an important week in the spring practice season.

After two weeks of drills, instillation and controlled situations and scrimmages, the Tigers will hold their first full scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium (closed to public and media) on Wednesday.

It'll be a time to see how much of the last two weeks has stuck and who is separating themselves among the various position battles.

"Monday, Wednesday will be big for us," Swinney said last Friday. "Monday will be more of a normal practice day. Clean up some insulation, put a few more things in, challenge them a little bit. We'll actually meet Sunday this week and just take some time to meet and go back through some things and a lot of corrections. And then really try to put everything and got into getting them ready for Wednesday. And get that graded and just keep challenging to get better as we go."

Those two practices will mark their eight and ninth workouts of the spring. Teams are allowed 15 spring practices, including the spring game. Clemson will hold its annual event open to the public April 4.

After Wednesday's scrimmage, Swinney will cut the players loose for next week's spring break. The Tigers aren't scheduled to practice again until March 23.

Also this week, Clemson will hold its annual Pro Day on Thursday, when draft hopefuls will perform for NFL scouts, coaches and executives.

AllClemson.com will be on site to provide live coverage of the event.

The men's basketball team, coming off its second ACC consecutive loss, will play Miami on Wednesday at noon in their first ACC tournament game. The Tigers are the eighth seed in Greensboro, N.C.

Clemson baseball and softball play midweek games at home before hitting the road for their first ACC series away from campus.

Follow @ClemsonSI on social media and check out below what you might have missed during a multi-sport weekend around Clemson.

Weekend recap

Football: Matt Bockhorst has been groomed to become one of the faces of Clemson football.

Football: You know who's not expecting a drop-off without Isaiah Simmons? The guy replacing him: Mike Jones Jr.

Football: Defensive end Justin Foster is getting competitive this spring.

Tigers in the XFL: Tavaris Barnes shines to help the DC Defenders end a two-game losing skid.

Baseball: In the first ACC series of the season, Clemson wrapped up a sweep of Boston College in dramatic fashion Sunday.

All sports: Go behind the scenes several times per week with our new feature "What Are We Hearing?"

This week in Clemson sports

Men's golf at Palmetto Intercollegiate, Monday-Tuesday

Softball vs. Presbyterian College, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Baseball vs. Presbyterian College, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Men's basketball vs. Miami in ACC tournament, Wednesday at noon

Baseball vs. Winthrop, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Track & Field at NCAA Indoor Championships, Thursday-Friday

Men's tennis at Wake Forest, Friday at 3 p.m.

Women's golf at Clover Cup, Friday-Sunday

Baseball at Wake Forest, Friday at 6 p.m.

Softball at Georgia Tech, Friday at 6 p.m.

Rowing at Cardinal Invite, Saturday-Sunday

Softball at Georgia Tech, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Baseball at Wake Forest, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Women's tennis at Duke, Sunday at noon

Men's tennis vs. Notre Dame, Sunday at noon

Baseball at Wake Forest, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Softball at Georgia Tech, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Women's tennis at Elon, Sunday at 5 p.m.