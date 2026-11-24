On Friday night, Clemson redeemed itself in Durham, North Carolina, with a 20-10 win over Duke, which had beaten the Tigers in their last two meetings (2023 and 2025).

Going in, the Blue Devils were two-score favorites, as Clemson had lost both starting quarterback Tait Reynolds and backup Christopher Vizzina, along with several other players, due to injuries suffered against Georgia Tech.

However, former walk-on Trent Pearman’s confidence didn’t waver, becoming a hometown hero in his first career start while leading the Tigers to their first road upset of the season.

That said, let’s take a look at the PFF grades for each player who saw action yesterday in the road victory; snap counts will be in parentheses next to the player grades.

Offense

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Chris Denson (15) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils saftey Andrew Pellicciotta (35) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Chris Denson: 73.4 (21) WR T.J. Moore: 73.4 (41) LT Brayden Jacobs: 71.6 (81) WR Juju Preston: 65.5 (51) QB Trent Pearman: 65.4 (60) RB Jarvis Green: 64.1 (32) LG Elyjah Thurmon: 63.3 (53) WR Naeem Burroughs: 63.1 (13) WR Bryant Wesco Jr.: 61.8 (68) WR Gordon Sellars III: 61.7 (40) RB Gideon Davidson: 60.2 (18) RB Jay Haynes: 60.2 (18) C Grant Wise: 59.8 (28) TE Christian Bentancur: 56.0 (63) RT Collin Sadler: 55.4 (81) RG Ronan O’Connell: 52.7 (66) LG Gavin Blanchard: 49.4 (43) C Harris Sewell: 46.8 (53) TE Olsen Patt-Henry: 45.9 (26) TE Logan Brooking: 43.9 (25) RB Chris Johnson Jr.: 34.8 (10)

Thoughts

Entering this contest, there were a lot of questions, and honestly, a lot of people counting out Clemson's offense. Now it's understandable as to why that was, as the Tigers offense already ranked among some of the worst in the country; however, that prediction didn’t age all too well.

Initially, the offense looked just as it has throughout the season: stagnant. The Tigers mustered just 101 total yards and zero points through the first 28 minutes of the contest.

However, it then took a turn when Pearman led a 12-play, 72-yard drive that ended in a Nolan Hauser field goal to give Clemson a 3-0 lead entering the second half. From there, the Tigers took off.

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Both Pearman and Denson led the team to scoring drives.

Working as the primary passer, Pearman completed 63% of his passes for 164 yards while adding 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Meanwhile, Denson took a majority of the designed quarterback run snaps and finished with 16 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown.

While starting running back Gideon Davidson was back from injury, he appeared to be on a limited snap count, as Jarvis Green carried the ball 16 times for 84 yards, an impressive 5.2 yards per carry.

The air raid attack, on the other hand, struggled to get going. Junior wideout T.J. Moore led the team in both receptions (4) and receiving yards (68), but continues to deal with drop issues, having two in the contest, one of which could have been a touchdown.

Heading into the Palmetto Bowl next weekend, the quarterback duo of Pearman and Denson has given fans a bit more hope. But with how talented the Gamecocks’ front seven is, the Tigers can’t rely solely on the ground game to get it done.

Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Will Heldt (13) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Will Heldt: 83.7 (45) S Corey Myrick: 83.3 (59) LB CJ Kubah-Taylor: 81.1 (18) DT Darien Mayo: 76.1 (49) S Ronan Hanafin: 73.8 (47) CB Branden Strozier: 73.1 (62) DE Jahiem Lawson: 73.1 (48) CB Marcell Gipson Jr.: 70.5 (14) CB Ashton Hampton: 69.4 (62) DT Kourtney Kelly: 63.7 (17) LB Fletcher Cothran: 63.6 (25) DT Devarrick Woods: 61.8 (7) LB Kobe McCloud: 61.7 (5) DT Amare Adams: 61.6 (33) S Jerome Carter III: 61.3 (61) DT Andy Burburija: 61.1 (16) DE London Merritt: 60.0 (31) DE Michael Foster: 59.7 (1) DE Caden Story: 58.9 (15) DT Kam Cody: 57.9 (5) LB Sammy Brown: 56.9 (62)

Thoughts

Clemson’s defense played lights out on Friday night, from the back-end to the front seven.

The primary focus was on Blue Devils superstar Nate Sheppard, who leads the nation in touchdowns (24), and is arguably the best running back in College Football. The sophomore finished with 19 carries for 116 yards and touchdown, and while it looks great on paper, that doesn’t tell the entire story.

Nearly half of those yards came on one play, which was a 55-yard rushing touchdown. Outside of that, the Tigers defense excelled against the run, holding Sheppard to just 3.4 yards per carry.

Clemson was also able to suffocate sixth-year quarterback Walker Eget, pressuring him 15 times, which is the most Duke’s offensive line has allowed all season. This led him to having his worst performance of the season, completing just 42% of his passes for 149 yards and one interception.