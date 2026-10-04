Why Clemson’s Loss to Miami Shows Dabo Swinney Has Plenty in the Tank

Yes, there was plenty that went wrong for the Clemson Tigers in Saturday night’s 41-13 loss at the hands of No. 4 Miami.

The offense drove into Hurricane territory time and time again, but fizzled out repeatedly. True freshman Tait Reynolds was forced to run for his life on many occasions, leading to a disjointed gameplan from playcaller Chad Morris.

On the defensive side of the ball, Miami overmatched Clemson physically down the stretch, grinding out 192 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Star quarterback Darian Mensah didn’t have to have a Heisman-caliber game for the ‘Canes to win in Death Valley in primetime.

All of those things are true, yet Clemson continued to improve in Saturday’s contest.

Though the run game struggled, Reynolds continued to evolve at quarterback. He saw the field better than in any other game he’s played so far, throwing decisive passes and going through his reads without rushing into an unnecessary scramble.

Clemson QB Tait Reynolds was asked about where he’s grown the most after 5 games in CFB.



He mentioned having more command of the offense and the game slowing down for him. pic.twitter.com/pvD0APVYoM — Drew Cagle (@_dcagle) October 4, 2026

Clemson has continued to improve with each game it has played in 2026. It has taken care of three inferior opponents who it can out-talent (Georgia Southern, North Carolina, California), but has fallen far short against a pair of national title contenders (LSU, Miami).

There are still 7 games for Dabo Swinney’s team to play this season, but the group is trending in the right direction. That’s the sign of a well-coached team, one that should be trusted to continue evolving.

Speculation about Swinney’s job status online is baseless at this point. Clemson doesn’t see employing Swinney as a problem that needs to be solved. He’s far from the hot seat, despite what some believe.

Yes, Clemson used to be the gold standard in the ACC. They’re not anymore, and Miami has assumed that position.

But simply falling from the conference’s first tier to the second tier doesn’t put Clemson at risk of changing coaches.

Based on what fans saw in the 41-13 defeat to Miami, there is reason for optimism. The Hurricanes possess a deeper, more sophisticated roster that simply outclasses Clemson in multiple facets. However, when the teams were put on the field, the Tigers performed admirably.

Dabo Swinney still has plenty left in the tank for Clemson, and Saturday night proved just that.

Clemson will look to rebound from Saturday’s loss over their bye week, then return home for an Oct. 17 date with Charleston Southern, and then Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC). The Tigers are 7-0 against the Hokies under Swinney, winning the most recent meeting in Blacksburg 24-14 in 2024.

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