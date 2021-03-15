Monday Morning Reset: Time for Tigers to Dance

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men's basketball head to Indianapolis this week for the NCAA tournament while Dabo Swinney and the football squad enjoy spring break.

The goal for every NCAA Division I men's basketball team in November is to make the Big Dance.

Considering how challenging a season during a pandemic was for the entire sport, this week will be even sweeter for teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

A year after the tourney was canceled because of COVID-19, brackets are once again back in business, and so are the Clemson Tigers. Brad Brownell has his men's team in the field of 68 for the second time in the last four years.

The Tigers will continue their successful campaign as a seven seed taking on 10th-seeded Rutgers on Friday at 9:20 p.m. in Indianapolis, where the entire tournament is being staged in the NCAA's bubble. The game will be televised on TBS from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Clemson received a bid after going 16-7 overall and 10-6 in ACC play this season, but the Tigers are looking to shake off a first-game loss to Miami in the conference tournament.

While Brownell heads back to his home state for the biggest event in the sport, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team will be watching from parts unknown as they enjoy a week off for spring break.

The Tigers head coach is quite pleased with where his team is after a couple of weeks of spring practice, but there will still be plenty of football coverage here at Clemson SI.

In case you missed any of that last week, including Pro Day, here were some of the top storylines:

NFL draft hopeful Amari Rodgers looks like the "perfect prospect" to one analyst

Cornell Powell, another future pro, received a comparison to a former Gamecock

The transition from Trevor Lawrence to D.J. Uiagalelei could be quite rare

Swinney and the Tigers had a nice first big-time scrimmage

Former Clemson DB Derion Kendrick arrested on gun and drug charges

Here's a look at this week's biggest stories before they happen:

1. Tigers hope to have staying power: Every team thinks they can win it all when they take the court in the NCAA tournament, and Clemson shouldn't feel any different. The Tigers made it to the Sweet 16 in their last visit, and the draw this time is fairly favorable with a potential matchup against mid-major Houston in the second game. Regardless of the outcome, Brownell met expectations for this season, and a deep run would help solidify the direction of this program.

2. Analysis by paralysis: Yes, spring practice is on hold as the football squad gets their mid-semester time off to freshen the body and mind. But there are still many areas to ponder: How have each position group improved since practice began? Has Taisun Phommachanh fallen behind in the backup QB battle? Swinney praised both sides of the ball for making big plays last week, but he didn't have much to say about his offensive and defensive fronts, both of which need to improve greatly from last year.

3. Back to the drawing board: Clemson baseball just can't get any momentum going. Monte Lee and the Tigers followed up an ACC-opening series loss to Notre Dame by dropping all four games last week, including the entire series at North Carolina. They've dug themselves a 1-5 hole in conference play that won't be easy to climb out of. Starting pitching was an issue against the Tar Heels, so there could be some major changes to the rotation this week. Clemson just needs to get back on the winning side and seize some momentum.

4. Still surging: This has become a repetitive storyline, but the Clemson softball team just can't lose. The Tigers won their 13th consecutive game and fourth straight series with a great weekend against Furman. They're now 16-2 overall, and they'll take their 8-2 ACC start on the road to Louisville for a three-game set beginning Friday. It's only year two of the program, but they're doing things that won't be easy for future teams to top, at least in theory. John Rittman has built a fast winner from scratch.

5. Tigers in the NFL: This is a busy week for the pro football league. The free-agent negotiating window officially opens Monday, followed by the start of a new league season Wednesday. Trade rumors, including one involving former DE Shaq Lawson, are swirling, and maybe there will be some more definitive news on the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston. Stay tuned to All Clemson for the latest on former Clemson players and the NFL this week.