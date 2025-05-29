Clemson Softball's Kyle Jamieson Named Best Pitching Coach in Division I
Kyle Jamieson has been named the 2025 Division 1 Softball Pitching Coach of the Year. He has been a part of the Clemson Tigers staff for the past six seasons.
Jamieson was previously the head coach at Furman University before heading to Clemson. While with the Paladins, he was named the Southern Conference coach of the year in 2017 and by December of 2017 he decided to make his move to the Tigers.
With an overall record of 48-18 and a conference record of 19-5, the Tigers went to an ACC Tournament championship. They took on Florida State and won the game with a 2-1 score, making it their first ACC Tournament championship in program history.
This year he had five pitchers under his watchful eye. Two of them were returners, two were transfers, and one was a freshman. Senior pitcher Reese Basinger had an incredible season which earned her ACC Pitcher of the Year, another first time accomplishment for the Clemson program.
On top of being pitcher of the year Basinger was NFCA All-Region First Team. Her teammate Macey Cintron, a freshman, was also selected alongside her on that team. Cintron was also voted the ACC freshman of the year.
The pitching staff ended up with a 2.62 ERA and 11 shutout victories. Basinger and Brooke McCubbin tallied five of those shutouts combined.
A total of 266 batters struck out over the course of the season. Opponents only averaged .251 on the year hitting against the staff.
The ACC accolades were not the only program records broken this year. The team broke school records in innings pitched as well as saves.
Under Jamieson’s direction they had many noteworthy Top 25 victories. On the road the Tigers beat a top-ranked (at the time) Tennessee team. The game went to extra innings and they battled for a 4-3 finish.
While he is primarily the pitching coach he also assists in offense, defense, and recruiting. So it is safe to say that he is proud of Maddie Moore, second baseman, and Cintron for their other personal accolades. Moore was named a second team all-American and Cintron was named a freshman all-American.
With his softball team earning numerous team and individual accomplishments and awards, to go along with his own personal award, it will come as no surprise to continue witnessing this program’s rise.