Three Former Clemson Defenders Record a Pick-6 in NFL Preseason
Last NFL season, the Clemson Tigers led the way in the ACC with 38 alumni playing in the NFL, with the second-closest team having 31.
As the 2025 NFL season starts to unfold, some former Tigers are continuing to solidify the school’s reputation as an NFL factory.
This weekend, three former Tigers defenders caught and returned interceptions for touchdowns in preseason competition
Andrew Booth, Dallas Cowboys
Despite his highly productive career with the Tigers, it’s taken some time for Booth to be a consistent contributor at the NFL level.
After being drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft, Booth’s rookie season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury
Following his return in 2023, Booth contributed modestly before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season.
Booth spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but injuries to players like Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler have allowed him to earn some extra reps and showcase his ability.
During Saturday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Booth showed impressive patience and ball-hawking instincts by undercutting a comeback route and returning the interception for a touchdown.
KJ Henry, Cleveland Browns
As another former All-ACC player who is still waiting for a consistent NFL opportunity, Henry is making the most out of his preseason opportunity with the Cleveland Browns.
After being selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, Henry put together a respectable rookie season (19 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) before being one of the team’s final roster cuts ahead of the 2024 season
Following his release, Henry spent most of the past season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he helped provide depth along the defensive line. After being released by Dallas in November, he went on to win a Super Bowl ring as part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad
As he now fights to earn a spot on Cleveland’s roster, Henry showcased his athleticism by snagging a batted pass out of the air and taking it to the end zone
Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles
Although Mukuba spent his final season at the University of Texas, he built his reputation as one of the nation’s top defensive backs during his three seasons with the Tigers
The native Zimbabwean became the first Tigers defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson, later earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-America honors.
After earning an All-SEC nod during his final season at Texas, Mukuba was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
While competing against former Tigers teammate KJ Henry on Saturday, Mukuba jumped a crossing route thrown by Browns quarterback Dillion Gabriel and returned the interception for a pick-six.