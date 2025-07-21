KJ Simpson Reacts To NBA Summer League Championship: Charlotte Hornets' MVP?
Fresh off his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets, former Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball point guard KJ Simpson is now an NBA Summer League champion.
Simpson and his fellow developing Hornets secured the 2025 NBA Summer League championship on Sunday with an 83-78 win over the Sacramento Kings, who featured former Buff-turned-Colorado State Ram Nique Clifford. In a game decided in the final minute, Simpson recorded a team-high five assists but was ultimately overshadowed by No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel's 21-point performance.
Kon Knueppel Gives KJ Simpson His Flowers
Knueppel, a one-and-done college player out of Duke, earned the championship game's Most Valuable Player award for good reason as Charlotte's highest scorer. However, the 6-foot-5 guard admitted that Simpson was the Hornets' most impactful player throughout the 10-day event in Las Vegas.
"Winning is always better than losing," Knueppel said, per Charlotte Hornets on SI. "Good competitive game, good to get out here with the guys. I probably didn't deserve it if it was a whole-week award. KJ was our best player all week. So props to him, man, he made me look good."
In a video posted by the NBA's official X account, Simpson gave praise to the MVP Knueppel and the rest of his Charlotte teammates.
"Kon, nah, he deserved that, man," Simpson said. "He played excellent this game. We all played excellent, it could have been anybody. I just wanted to go out there and help lead the team, just be a good vocal leader. It was a team win, shoutout to Kon. Shoutout to everybody, man."
Rising Star For Charlotte Hornets?
The 22-year-old Simpson averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in six Summer League games while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from deep. Although Simpson is capable of being a more efficient scorer, the Hornets should be pleased with their former No. 42 overall pick's development.
Simpson spent three seasons playing for coach Tad Boyle at Colorado, averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 assists per game. During his final college season in 2023-24, the California native helped CU reach the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and was a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference selection.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Schedule: Game-By-Game 2025 Prediction
MORE: What Georgia Tech's Star Quarterback Said About Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Off Cleveland Browns Before NFL Season Kicks Off?
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives NFL Rookie Shilo Sanders Exciting News on Phone Call
Forever Buffs Shine In NBA Summer League
Simpson wasn't the only former Buff who turned heads in the NBA Summer League. Former No. 10 overall pick Cody Williams averaged 20.4 points for the Utah Jazz, Tristan da Silva scored 37 total points in two games with the Orlando Magic, and Clifford averaged 15.2 points.
Although Clifford ultimately found his groove with the Rams, Colorado has an impressive young core of former players in the NBA. Simpson, Williams and da Silva are all primed to take a step forward next season as second-year pro players.