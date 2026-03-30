Colorado Forward Sebastian Rancik Announces Transfer Portal Plans

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a tough week with several players entering the transfer portal, including guard Isaiah Johnson and forward Bangot Dak. On Monday, forward Sebastian Rancik became the third Colorado player to enter the transfer portal this week.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) defends BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Sebastian Rancik’s Impact

In 2025, Rancik averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks. He also had tremendous shooting splits as he shot 40.4 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from three, and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

Last season, Rancik did have some trouble staying on the court with injuries near the end of the season, which put Colorado in a tough spot to rebound and defend. In several games down the stretch, the Buffaloes struggled to defend the rim and limit opposing teams on the offensive glass. This was very evident in the season finale against Arizona, where Colorado allowed 54 points in the paint and eight offensive rebounds.

Rancik is a piece that was crucial for the Buffaloes when they experienced their best success. Ideally for coach Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes, Rancik would return like guard Barrington Hargress is for 2025 to keep some level of continuity on the roster, but unfortunately, Rancik had other plans.

In the transfer portal, Rancik should have several great offers with his ability to be a consistent rebounder and his skill set to stretch the floor and open the paint for easier looks at the rim.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball in front of Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Potential Landing Spots

As Rancik is leaving Colorado, it is very unlikely that he will settle for somewhere similar to the Buffaloes and may be hoping to get an offer from a blue blood school. This could include a variety of schools that are looking to add more offense, a defensive presence, and rebounding on both ends.

A school like North Carolina could be a good fit, adding to a front court that already has center Henri Veesar as a solid presence in the paint. Rancik could add spacing and complement Veesar on defense as well as rebounding.

Another place Rancik could look is to transfer to a fellow Big 12 school like the Arizona Wildcats, who have seen him play throughout the season and after a deep run in the NCAA Tournament will be looking to replicate that success next season by adding more depth and versatility to their roster.

No matter where Rancik lands, he will add value as a shooter, rebounder, and defender, and can still develop more since he is just a sophomore.