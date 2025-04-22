Colorado Buffaloes Add Sharpshooter, All-Big 12 Defender From Transfer Portal
Portal season is off and running for Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball.
The Buffs have made their first two transfer additions to a roster recently whittled down to four returning members. Two guards, Claire O'Connor and Zyanna Walker, announced their allegiance to coach JR Payne's squad over the last several days.
O'Connor, formerly of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, was Colorado's first transfer commit last Friday. She signed with the Buffaloes on Monday.
The native of Bellevue, Washington, was fourth on the Zags in scoring last season and boasts a formidable 3-point shot. O'Connor started 29 of 34 games during her sophomore campaign, averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals with a 40.8 percent clip from beyond the arc.
With O'Connor playing a mix of shooting guard and small forward, Gonzaga tied for first in the West Coast Conference (WCC) regular season standings and fell in the conference tournament's semifinals. The 6-foot lefty registered a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Rice Owls in November and scored a career-high 20 points against the Pepperdine Waves in January.
O'Connor touched the CU Events Center hardwood for the first time in March, scoring five points in 18 minutes as the Bulldogs eliminated Colorado in the second round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT).
The Buffaloes saw their five most efficient long-distance shooters from 2024-25 depart this offseason, including guard Frida Formann, the program's all-time leader in 3-point baskets. Adding a spot-up shooter was mandatory, and O'Connor fits that description with two years of eligibility remaining.
"Claire brings a tremendous amount of experience with one of the winningest programs in the country," Coach Payne said in a release. "She can flat-out shoot it and is a great rebounder from the guard spot. Her love for the game is evident in the time she pours into her craft."
Walker is a former Kansas State Wildcat with impeccable offensive upside and defensive pedigree. The 5-11 combo guard started all 36 games for a K-State team that finished last season ranked No. 13 in Associated Press polls, averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
As a sophomore, Walker was second on the Wildcats with 1.6 steals per game and was an All-Big 12 defensive team selection. While All-American center Ayoka Lee anchored KSU's frontcourt, she spearheaded the Big 12's top defense by field goal percentage allowed.
Among the conference's playmakers, Walker finished No. 15 in assists per game and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio. She notched a 16-point, 10-assist performance against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last December.
Walker started her career with the Louisville Cardinals but appeared in just five contests and decided to redshirt the year. The Wichita, Kansas, native transferred to Kansas State and quickly proved herself with an admirable defensive showing against legendary Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark.
In high school, Walker was ranked No. 15 overall in the class of 2022 by Prep Girls Hoops and No. 8 among guards by ESPN.
Walker stays in the Big 12 and is poised to complete her final two years of eligibility in Boulder by captaining a backcourt that historically needs intensity and pace to thrive, namely via former Buffs point guard Jaylyn Sherrod. There are some striking similarities between Sherrod and Walker's games, such as relentless energy, a sound mid-range stroke and an inconsistent 3-point shot.
O'Connor and Walker bring the attributes Colorado needs to remain competitive in the Big 12. Offensively, O'Connor can open up space on the perimeter and use her above-average wingspan to haul in rebounds, while Walker can rejuvenate a unit that's lacked self-creation and struggled with turnovers. Defensively, Walker's reputation speaks for itself.
With four scholarship spots to fill, Payne and the Buffaloes are gaining steam as the slate cleans for 2025-26.