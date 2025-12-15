Colorado Women's Basketball Receives Huge Boost Amid Early-Season Uncertainties

She's back at it.

Four months after she left Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball due to homesickness, forward Tabitha Betson is back with the program. The sophomore was a crucial component of last season's squad but had left to spend time with family and friends in Australia.

With Colorado off to an up-and-down start, Betson's presence is a major uptick for morale. She'll be a key source of experience and skill for the Buffaloes' frontcourt after a promising freshman year.

Tabitha Betson Back With Buffs After Four Months Abroad

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Emily Ryan (11) shoots the ball over around Colorado Buffaloes's forward Tabitha Betson (17) during the second quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a freshman, Betson averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. She emerged for three double-digit scoring performances in the last month of Colorado's season, including a career-high 16 with seven rebounds against Arizona in the Big 12 tournament's second round.

It was a year of learning and growth, but after three years playing basketball in the United States, Betson needed to go home. She moved to America to play prep ball at DME Academy, where she was a four-star recruit and Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year upon joining the Buffaloes in 2024.

“I really needed to be back home and spend some time with family, and just reconnect with them before coming back and finishing,” Betson told Buffzone on Saturday. “I needed to spend some time with my people and reconnect with myself.”

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Betson took the needed break but quickly scratched an itch for basketball again. She trained and remained in shape, with the lingering thought that her departure would only be temporary.

And now, she's ready to roll. Betson is available for Colorado's next matchup with the Miami of Ohio Redhawks on Sunday, but coach JR Payne will ease her in.

Tabitha Betson To Help Frustrated Buffaloes?

Louisville’s Skylar Jones is in a tug-o-war for the ball against Colorado’s Anaëlle Dutat Wednesday night at KFC Yum! Center. November 12, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Her return is much-needed for a new-look squad struggling to mesh. The Buffs brought in 10 newcomers to just three returners, now four with the return of Betson.

“It’s a really big deal, especially with this year’s team having only a couple of veterans,” Payne said. “She’s going to provide that sort of veteran mentality of understanding how we do things. The current team knows now, but she also is just someone that has Big 12 experience, which very few team members have.”

Colorado sits at 7-3 but with two dark marks already on the resume, back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Montana State late in November. Projected star forward Jade Masogayo has slumped, averaging just 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds through nine games.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Coloradoís Jade Masogayo speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Masogayo was missing Betson, a close friend from last year's squad. The two maintained contact while the latter was away, and Masogayo's persistence was cited as a reason for her coming back.

After Masogayo's rough patch warranted a day off against Wyoming last Sunday, Betson's arrival could liven her up for the homestretch into Big 12 play.

“I do feel like I mesh well with the group, on the court and off the court,” Betson said. “I feel like it’s going to be kind of an easy transition in terms of like, obviously, I already know the plays, I know what is expected of me.”