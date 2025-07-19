Colorado Buffaloes' Key Player Suddenly Leaves Women's Basketball Program
Coach JR Payne and the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team have suffered a blindsiding departure.
Rising sophomore forward Tabitha Betson has left Colorado due to homesickness from her native town of Melbourne, Australia, according to a Wednesday report from Brian Howell of the Daily Camera.
Betson was voted Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2024 and was a projected starter at power forward this upcoming season. She averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2024, but stats don't tell the whole story.
“I definitely think it’s a loss,” Payne told Howell. “She was an experienced player. She was built for our system, and I thought was capable of really having a breakout year.”
Listed at 6-2, Betson impressed with her interior defense, rebounding, IQ and outside shooting. She earned pivotal minutes in Colorado's trip to the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, scoring a career-high 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a second-round win over the Arizona Wildcats.
While thrust into the spotlight late in the season due to an oft-injured Buffs side, Betson capitalized on her opportunities and seemingly had a key spot locked up for 2025 and beyond. However, feelings of isolation and discomfort an ocean away from home have warranted a change of plans.
“I definitely felt like Tabs had a really bright future and had a great second half of the season,” Payne said. “But I also recognize the importance of each individual feeling like they’re in a space that they can really thrive, both on the court and off the court. After three years in the U.S., she just felt really strongly that she wanted to be closer to her family.”
During a two-season stint at DME Academy in Florida, Betson became a heralded high school prospect ranked No. 48 in her class by ESPN and was a McDonald's All-American nominee. She also had valuable experience in several international competitions, playing for Australia's U16 and U17 FIBA teams.
The loss of Betson sets back a Colorado squad already dealing with 10 newcomers and a narrow miss of the NCAA Tournament last season. She flashed potential in the frontcourt and showed gradual improvement after rough beginnings, gearing up to flourish alongside Jade Masogayo.
The Buffs now have just three returners: Masogayo, guard Kennedy Sanders and center JoJo Nworie.
“I think the idea of navigating that time away from them for three more years just became pretty daunting, as far as the long term picture,” Payne said. “She just felt like it was time for her to go home and be closer to her family, and that’s what she needs right now.”
Despite the loss, Payne didn't mention any plans for Colorado to make a corresponding transfer portal maneuver.
“We definitely have really good players that will play the same position that she would have played,” Payne said. “I don’t think we necessarily need to go find somebody. I think we have a lot of really good talent on our roster already.”
The Buffs have two open scholarship spots and were mainly focused on guards through the portal, but freshmen Logyn Greer, Jade Crook, Sophie Zadel and Rhode Island transfer Anaëlle Dutat should see increased roles.