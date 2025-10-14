All-Big 12 Forward Jade Masogayo Reveals Goals For Senior Colorado Buffaloes Season
Ninth place didn't satisfy Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo.
She gave the AP No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs hell in last season's Big 12 quarterfinals, scoring a career-high 22 points on All-American honorable mention center Sedona Prince. In No. 9-seeded Colorado's last shot at the NCAA Tournament, Masogayo emptied the tank for a place she'd known for just 10 months.
The Missouri State Bears transfer made Boulder home, embracing coach JR Payne's intricate, selfless system and navigating numerous departures this past offseason, including her closest friend on the roster in forward Tabitha Betson. Now a senior and preseason All-Big 12 selection, Masogayo is ready to fulfill her ascent.
Jade Masogayo Aiming To Erupt As Senior
Last season, Masogayo vitally supplemented a frontcourt grappling with ghosts of March Madness past in Quay Miller and Aaronette Vonleh. Her gangly frame needed time to adjust, but in conference play, she soared.
Masogayo averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while swishing 61 percent of her shots against Big 12 foes. She garnered an all-conference honorable mention and high expectations for her collegiate swan song.
"You can expect me to be my most competitive self," Masogayo told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "It's my last year, so I really want to win as much as I can and make good memories on this court. . . Expect me to bring a lot of energy."
But with 10 newcomers and just two returners who saw heavy minutes, Colorado's coaching staff challenged Masogayo to make her senior year not only one of dominating but also of teaching. As a typically reserved personality, it's a tough balance to strike.
"My coaches are always harping about me being more of a leader, vocal and all that," Masogayo said. "I feel like I have to take on that role, but sometimes, it's hard for me to view myself as a leader. Because I'm just here to hoop and win, but it's good for me to get out of my comfort zone that way and grow in that aspect."
JR Payne, Buffs Trusting Masogayo On And Off Court
It hasn't been easy for Masogayo to become a captain, but being a friend is the first step. She instantly bonded with freshman forward Logyn Greer, a touted yet anxious youngster who clung to her for comfort and guidance.
"That's my dawg, that's my twin," Masogayo said. "We really just meshed together. I'm truly excited to play with her, her game is phenomenal. . . For a freshman, especially, it's insane how good she is already."
Additionally, she helped recruit many of the Buffaloes' transfers, several of whom bode an identity shift to one of increased savviness, athleticism and tenacity at the CU Events Center in 2025.
Masogayo connected well with two omens of this foundation, guards Desiree Wooten (North Texas) and Zayanna Walker (Kansas State). Both were all-conference defensive team selections, as was forward Anaëlle Dutat, another incoming transfer from the Rhode Island Rams.
These newbies are angling to wreak havoc on the perimeter while Masogayo anchors the paint.
"The defensive intensity will be a lot better than last year," said Masogayo, referencing Wooten and Walker. "Bringing in those two, they're going to do a lot for us, so I'm excited."
As Colorado settles into fall practice, Payne knows Masogayo's value has grown far beyond preseason awards or box scores. She sees a budding captain, whether the senior does or not.
"Even from the end of last season, Jade Masogayo has taken a tremendous amount of ownership of who we are going to be moving forward," Payne said. "For most of this summer and preseason, it was her plus three freshman post players. And so she has just taken them under her wing as far as how to go about your business, how to train, certain things that coaches are going to want from them."