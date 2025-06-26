Sacramento Kings NBA Draft 'Steal' Nique Clifford Compared To Josh Hart
Although he rose to stardom with in-state rival Colorado State, three-year Colorado men's basketball forward Nique Clifford became the latest former Buff selected in the NBA Draft on Wednesday evening.
The Colorado Springs native was selected by the Sacramento Kings (via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder) as the No. 24 overall pick in the NBA Draft, adding another chapter to Clifford's impressive growth since leaving the Buffs in 2023. After averaging 5.4 points per game in three seasons at Colorado (2020-23), Clifford erupted for 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this past season in Fort Collins while leading CSU to the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
After landing with the Kings, who finished 40-42 last season, Clifford drew a post-draft comparison to New York Knicks shooting guard/small forward Josh Hart courtesy of Bleacher Report. Hart owns a career scoring average of 10.3 points per game and played a key role in helping New York reach the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.
Bleacher Report noted that Clifford's versatility and ability to contribute in multiple ways mirror what Hart has brought to the table in his eight NBA seasons.
Clifford is built to play Josh Hart's role in the NBA. Versatility is likely to be his moneymaker. Hart has a tendency to fill stat sheets despite not being a primary option. And ideally, Clifford is also used as glue between better scorers and playmakers. Hart attacks, makes open shots, passes well, rebounds and can bring defensive energy, traits that will likely define Clifford's playing style and pro career.- Bleacher Report
While former Colorado State coach Niko Medved deserves most of the credit for helping Clifford reach his NBA dreams, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward becomes the fourth former CU men's basketball player selected in the past two drafts. Cody Williams (No. 10 overall, Utah Jazz), Tristan da Silva (No. 18 overall, Orlando Magic) and KJ Simpson (No. 42 overall, Charlotte Hornets) were all selected last year.
Colorado coach Tad Boyle recently opened up about Clifford's journey after a somewhat slow start to his college career.
“I’m really proud of Nique,” Boyle said in March. “He’s having the career and the year that we thought he could have when we recruited him out of Colorado Springs; he just finished it at Colorado State... (Clifford's journey) reaffirms to me that it’s a process. It took Nique Clifford five years to have this year, and it doesn’t happen after one year or two years, sometimes even after three years.”
If they continue to develop, forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak have the most NBA potential among current Buffs. Rancik averaged just under six points per game as a true freshman last season while Dak enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign with 8.2 points and 1.3 blocks per game.