Three Ways Colorado Buffaloes Women's Basketball Can Turn Heads In 2025
Another chapter of Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball is ready for writing.
Coach JR Payne began her 10th year at the helm Wednesday night as the Buffs thumped the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers in a preseason exhibition. Each of Colorado's 11 healthy players scored at least one basket, and tenacious defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter amid an 87-24 victory.
Most exhibitions need hefty grains of salt, especially against a Division II opponent, but the Buffaloes looked as impressive as they could have. Despite 10 newcomers, they appear well-adjusted and ready to hit the ground running for Nov. 6's season opener against the New Mexico Lobos.
Colorado narrowly missed March Madness last season and unceremoniously fell in the second round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT). But thanks to a successful offseason of addressing weaknesses, adding talent and challenging those who stuck around, the Buffs could surprise many in 2025-26.
Leaders Leveling Up
The Buffs are returning just three players from last season's squad, a second straight offseason overhaul for Payne. However, two of them will have integral roles.
Forward Jade Masogayo is on the heels of a breakout junior season. She earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention in her first year with Colorado and now bears preseason all-conference honors as the veteran of the bunch.
Both ends of the team's success start with Masogayo, through rapidly improving post play and elite rim protection. She's also joined redshirt sophomore guard Kennedy Sanders as an emerging leader and chemistry-builder.
Sanders is a vital factor of the backcourt, having watched two-way engines in Jaylyn Sherrod and Kennedy Sanders from the sidelines over the past two years. She showed immense promise as a ball-handler, shooter and perimeter defender late last season.
Tried, True Transfers
After a plethora of one-year rentals through the transfer portal last time around, Payne changed her approach for the better. She found several key pieces for this season's squad, many of whom have two or more seasons of eligibility remaining.
Anaelle Dutat and Desiree Wooten both started in Wednesday's exhibition and fit like gloves. Dutat brings a lengthy resume of defense and rebounding from the Rhode Island Rams and internationally with France, but she led Colorado in scoring against Mines with 16 points, attacking the basket with ease.
Meanwhile, Wooten overcame multiple ACL tears to emerge as a passionate spark of the North Texas Mean Green. She scored 14 points and swiped several steals Wednesday night.
Perhaps Colorado's best transfer was one who didn't play. Former Kansas State Wildcats starting guard Zyanna Walker hasn't been with the team in several weeks due to an offseason injury and personal matter but is a potential multiplier of the Buffs' March hopes.
All three aforementioned players were savvy all-conference defenders and give Colorado sky-high potential on the perimeter. That's not even mentioning former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Claire O'Connor, a sharpshooter who added 15 points and drained three 3s against the Orediggers.
Youth Movement
While the transfers should plug crucial gaps, Colorado may have its most gifted freshman class in recent memory. Payne recruited five first-years with skills the Buffs will need sooner rather than later.
Forward Logyn Greer's length (6-10 wingspan) was on full display Wednesday night, racking up deflections and penetrating passing lanes. Her offense may take time to erupt due to a lankier frame, but she'll have starter minutes to get comfortable.
Guard Erianna Gooden is a favorite of Payne's and looks built for the college level, physically and mentally. The Arkansas native muscled seven steals and dished oodles of assists Wednesday night with noticeably advanced vision, pace and decisiveness.
The Buffs may rely on some youngsters in the frontcourt, but Sophie Zadel (team-high 14 rebounds), Jade Crook (eight points, six rebounds) and Isa Hämäläinen (three steals) add compelling archetypes to throw at opponents. They could prove critical for depth if Masogayo is hurt or in foul trouble.