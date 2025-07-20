Can Tristan da Silva Help Orlando Magic Become NBA Finals Contenders?
In the severely weakened Eastern Conference, Orlando Magic forwar Tristan da Silva could be essential for an NBA Finals push.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star is having an excellent Summer League with the Orlando Magic ahead of his second season in the pros. The 6-8 German averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds and three assists on 50 percent shooting (38.5 percent from 3) over five contests.
He joins KJ Simpson (Charlotte Hornets) and Cody Williams (Utah Jazz) as former Buffs who erupted in Summer League play, but da Silva's success hasn't been hard to find.
As Orlando's only rookie last season, da Silva quickly broke into rotations and found an admirable role. Under the watchful eye of another Colorado graduate, coach Jamahl Mosley, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 74 games (38 starts).
After injuries to star Magic wings Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, da Silva stepped up to keep Orlando afloat. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds when starting as a key contributor of length, athleticism and inside-out scoring.
Orlando captured an elusive playoff berth as the East's No. 8 seed. However, da Silva played just nine minutes between a Play-In Tournament win over the Atlanta Hawks and a first-round defeat to former Buffs guard Derrick White and the Boston Celtics.
His rookie campaign fizzled out, but Orlando has loaded up for the long haul. The Magic traded for talented Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in June, giving up a pair of guards and heavy draft compensation but keeping da Silva on the roster.
Alongside Banchero, Wagner and All-Defensive guard Jalen Suggs, Bane figures to be the catalyst of a deep postseason run. With the Celtics and Indiana Pacers without their best players for the next year due to Achilles injuries, 2025 is a major opportunity for Orlando to break through into contender status.
Da Silva will be a vital bench piece of that run, set to ride with more proven talents who can help develop a skillset that coach Tad Boyle sharpened at Colorado.
Boyle has coached a wide variety of eventual NBA players, including the trio of da Silva, Simpson and Williams in 2023-24 and recent Sacramento Kings first-round pick Nique Clifford from 2020-2023.
By far, White boasts the greatest NBA resume of any former Buffalo since Chauncey Billups' Hall of Fame career ended. Billups is now coach of the Portland Trail Blazers as Mosley guides da Silva and the Magic.
The NBA-Colorado web is stronger than ever. Simpson, Williams, da Silva and Philadelphia 76ers big man Jabari Walker grow, White, Hornets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Miami Heat guard Alec Burks heighten veteran resumes, while Mosley and Billups provide mentorship throughout the league.
As the NBA offseason reaches a dead period and a clean slate brings optimism to all, da Silva will pound the pavement. He's hard-pressed to avoid a dreaded sophomore slump, a plague that's struck many young players across all sports.
Most of all, he's ready to echo the flashes of brilliance shown in year one, but this time for a group capable of winning it all.