Chad Brown reels after losing his mentor and hometown in same week
The passing of Buff legend Bill McCartney leaves a deep hole in your scribe’s heart. We knew each other for five decades. Mac’s imprint on my life will be everlasting. It’s the same for players, coaches and staff who played for and worked beside the Detroit native who passed recently at 84 after a rugged battle with dementia. Before departing Coach Mac did much, including building Colorado into a national power in his 13 seasons at the foot of the Flatirons.
Tributes have poured forth, including All-American linebacker Chad Brown. “Coach Mac created a vision. He told me becoming a Colorado Buffalo was going to springboard the rest of my life. Coach said we would win the Big Eight and win a national championship.” Brown was energized, like rushing a quarterback. “He told me I would become All-Big Eight, All-American and play in the NFL. All came true.”
The Denver resident played 15 NFL seasons, was named first-team All Pro twice and played in three Pro Bowls. One of the best to ever don the Buffs black and gold. An even better human being. Quality guy.
Chad Brown is hurting. He’s lost a great mentor. However, there’s something deeply more personal that he's dealing with right now. Brown’s hometown of Altadena, California was decimated by the apocalyptic wildfires devastating the greater Los Angeles area.
“Everything is gone. The childhood home, my elementary, junior high and high schools. The sheriff’s department headquarters. Everything.” One of the blessings of being around the Colorado football program since 1988? The relationships built with former players, coaches, staff, administrators and boosters. Friendships built tremendously on road trips.
As the “Buffs Guy” for KCNC-TV, now CBS Colorado, I flew on the team plane to away games. You spend a lot of time together waiting for baggage, hanging out at the team hotel or arriving, about three hours before kickoff, at a stadium nestled in hostile territory.
Being along for the ride wherever the Buffaloes roamed? A familial spirit. Buff Nation.
I can vividly remember McCartney talking about Brown that first year covering the team. The current radio college football analyst, despite being a redshirt freshman, had caught McCartney’s eye. “That Brown kid,” Coach Mac would confidently say to the gathered media, “He’s gonna be something special.”
The fit-as-a-fiddle 54-year-old and your correspondent had lunch a while back. No moss grows under this intelligent man’s feet. There’s always a new business project and talk about college football’s future. “I see a system of promotion and relegation similar to European soccer. Move up and down based upon performance.” I agree. Topic for another day.
Brown and a host of former Buffs mourn the loss of a man who was a “father figure” for many players. Especially young and athletic men who grew up absent of a dad. “Coach Mac” was the mentor I had never experienced before. Like everyone McCartney met, Mac believed in them.
Brown’s sorrow runs much deeper. The hometown of Altadena prepared him to dream big, sign with the Buffs and heed Coach Mac’s call. Chad’s words, “Everything is gone.”
Deion Sanders' "More than Football" approach at Colorado similar to Bill McCartney
But you know what? Much like Billy Mac from Hackensack’s constant proclamation: “When strung together? The four most powerful words in the English dictionary? I BELIEVE IN YOU!” Emphasis on the latter because of McCartney. He’d sometimes levitate in his chair while pointing a finger at me across the living room and mutter that phrase. ESPN or golf always on the television. Fridays with Mac? Forever cherished.
The city of Altadena, California has a proud son. The talented young man was gifted athletically. Went to Colorado following a coach’s vision, experienced outstanding team and personal success on the collegiate and professional gridirons. This grieving son has gone on to be a successful business man and community leader.
Altadena? Without question, these are challenging times but with men like Chad Brown determined to help rebuild a beloved hometown? Invoking the spirit of a guy who said, “Come to Colorado. We’re gonna do great things. You will prosper.”
Brown believed it. That’s why I believe in Altadena’s future. A grieving son has lived the improbable. Why not now?