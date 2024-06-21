Deion Sanders jokes about kicking players off the team after report
The most interesting story to come out of Boulder this week was no doubt the fallout from a report about the Lil Wayne concert on campus. While the Colorado Buffaloes players laughed it off throughout the week, Deion Sanders went from being serious to poking fun at the subject himself.
The Hall-of-Famer took his turn in front of the camera, telling reserve players in a hilarious tone that if they didn't wear his Blenders shades, he would kick them off the team. Sanders turned up in a moment captured by Well Off Media.
Coach Prime was taking a real break by walking around in practice. He appeared on Good Morning America to promote Men's Health Month on Wednesday and talked about his upcoming check up after having surgery to remove blood clots a year ago. Sanders even went "eight toes down" by showing off his amputation to the national audience.
"I'm getting better," Sanders told GMA. "My health journey has been a tremendous challenge but a learning experience as well." He went on to say, "I remember last year close to this time, I had two surgeries in my thighs to remove blood clots and the goal was just to run out the first game before my team."
Shedeur Sanders compared to Aaron Rodgers for "Slow AF" running style in practice
In all seriousness, the Buffs are starting to feel friction in practice with both the offensive and defensive lines. There are more conversations back and forth between both units as they're becoming increasingly physical with each other. Kahlil Benson has been the unsung leader for the offense, leading his teammates in an effort to get better every day. The defense has held their own with a few transfers showing grit early.
Colorado is exactly 70 days away from the start of the 2024 football season. They'll welcome FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to Boulder for a non-conference affair on Aug. 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).