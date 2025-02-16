Deion Sanders won't have 'double-standard' conflict with his sons going to NFL
Deion Sanders’ recent comments about his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, have reignited discussions about fairness and accountability within the Colorado Buffaloes program. While Coach Prime joked about enjoying a season without worrying about Shilo’s tardiness or Shedeur’s persistent input on game plans, his past criticism of Cormani McClain and others for similar issues raises eyebrows.
Sanders publicly called out the former five-star cornerback in September 2023, emphasizing the importance of preparation, punctuality, and film study. However, while Shilo’s tardiness seemed to be brushed off humorously in a recent interview.
"I don't have to worry about Shilo getting there on time,” Sanders told SiriusXM. “I don't have to worry about Shedeur messing with me all week, telling this, this and that about the scheme. It's going to be peace."
Shilo was late coming back from Thanksgiving break while at Jackson State, which his dismissal was discussed at the time and was later rescinded. He was held out for the SWAC Championship in 2021 but came back for the Celebration Bowl.
McClain was effectively painted as uncommitted and unreliable. The contrast in how these situations were handled fueled perceptions of favoritism and reinforced concerns about Sanders’ coaching approach. The highly touted recruit lasted only one season at Colorado before transferring to Florida, where he redshirted in 2024 and was recently placed on scholarship.
His departure from Boulder was met with significant criticism, with media figures, former high school football coach, and fans portraying him as a problem rather than a young player navigating a challenging situation. The irony is that Sanders himself admitted to prioritizing his sons on the field, making it difficult to dismiss accusations of “Daddy Ball.”
Deion Sanders says 'chasing a bag' is the biggest mistake for players
While Sanders has undeniably revitalized interest in Colorado football, questions remain about how he handles player development beyond his own family. Sheduer Sanders has thrown for over 14,000 yards in his career and not one of his offensive lineman have been drafted to the NFL.
Kendrick Lamar sparks record surge for Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96
Ultimately, McClain’s decision to leave Colorado ended up for the better. If he wasn’t given a fair shot and was made the scapegoat for broader team issues, then transferring was the best move for his future. In contrast, Sanders may find it harder to shake off the perception that his sons received preferential treatment.