ESPN analyst says NFL team should 'Tank for Sanders' in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys are at a critical turning point after a devastating 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which has raised major concerns within the organization. This defeat has cast a spotlight on head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones, with growing calls for a transformative change. The Cowboys’ season took a significant hit not only with this loss but also with the recent season-ending injury of their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, who had just secured a massive $240 million contract. Such an investment, now seemingly lost for the season, adds to the sting of a year that feels in disarray.
Among the players, linebacker Micah Parsons did not shy away from voicing his dissatisfaction. He openly expressed his frustration with McCarthy’s leadership and the current state of the organization, particularly noting concern for veteran teammates like Zach Martin, whose years in the league may be winding down without a Super Bowl trophy. Parsons’ comments hint at a deeper, systemic issue within the Cowboys' culture—one that many believe requires a new vision at the top to address.
In response to this internal discord, sports media has pointed to an unlikely but intriguing solution with Deion Sanders. ESPN shows like Get Up and First Take have amplified this idea, speculating that the charismatic Sanders could bring the leadership, discipline, and fresh energy needed to rejuvenate the Cowboys. Even Stephen A. Smith, a notorious Cowboys critic, entertained the possibility, suggesting Sanders could do wonders in Dallas. He proposed an idea that has captivated fans, which is for the Cowboys to “tank” the season, secure the top draft pick, and draft Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, while hiring Deion as head coach.
While the notion of Coach Prime joining the Cowboys is enticing, Sanders has previously expressed hesitancy about coaching in the NFL, emphasizing his preference for college football. He enjoys the process of developing young players and building programs, elements that might be missing at the professional level. Currently, Sanders is among the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12, earning a $5.5 million salary at Colorado, where he’s led the Buffaloes to unexpected success. Leaving this momentum behind could be challenging, but if Jones were to make an offer, it would likely spark one of the most significant coaching negotiations in recent history.
As the Cowboys contemplate their future, Sanders’ Buffaloes face another test, playing Utah in a high-stakes Big 12 matchup. With Big Noon Kickoff coverage, all eyes will be on Colorado and Sanders, watching to see if he can continue his impressive season—keeping fans and analysts alike wondering if a Cowboys reunion could ever truly be in the cards.