Texas QB Quinn Ewers says Travis Hunter "closest" top-rated in College Football 25
Quinn Ewers can say he's at the top end of college football players going into this season. However, he believes there is another that remains in a class all his own. The Texas QB had a glowing review of Colorado's Travis Hunter after they met up in Dallas for EA Sports' College Football 25 cover shoot.
The duo was joined by Michigan's Donovan Edwards at the event, as the three athletes marked the return of the highly-anticipated video game. Ewers was asked about player ratings in the game and he complemented Hunter for his outstanding skill set.
"I'm not sure if they're going to put anyone at 99, but if they do, I think (Hunter) will be the closest to it," Ewers said via MMG. "His overall ability on offense, defense, and special teams... He can do it all."
Hunter walked away with the Paul Hornung Award, given to college football's most versatile player. At wide receiver, he raked in 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he had 31 tackles, five PDUs and three interceptions in nine games. What stands out is Hunter's willingness to be out on the field at all times. We could be witnessing one of the best generational talents to ever play in college.
Hunter becomes the first CU player to grace the cover of any video game. As for Ewers, he's the first Longhorn since Brian Orakpo (Playstation 2) in 2009 and Ricky Williams on the 1999 version. Student-athletes were required to opt-in and receive $600 plus a copy of the game. Hunter, Ewers, and Edwards were compensated at a higher rate for making the cover.
EA Sports College Football 25 will be released July 19 but is now available for pre order.