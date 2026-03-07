Patriots-Bears Trade Grades: Chicago Finds New Center in Garrett Bradbury

Projected Contracts, Landing Spots for the NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026 | When Does 2026 NFL Free Agency Start? | NFL Free Agency Guide for All 32 Teams

The Patriots and Bears completed the latest NFL trade this week as New England sent center Garrett Bradbury to Chicago in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal will not officially be processed until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

After six years with the Vikings, Bradbury signed with the Patriots last offseason on a two-year, $12 million deal. He started all 17 games for the Patriots and helped them reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seahawks. Now, he’ll head to a rising Chicago team and look to protect another young quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Here’s what the trade means for each team and the grade they earned.

Bears find Drew Dalman’s replacement in Bradbury

Days after Drew Dalman’s surprising retirement, the Bears moved quickly to bring in an experienced starting center in Bradbury. The Chargers already signed recently released center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year deal on Friday, and with Tyler Linderbaum expected to receive a market-setting deal and a number of teams pursuing new centers, the Bears opted to acquire Bradbury in a more affordable move.

This clears up the Bears’ need at center by bringing in a well respected veteran who was praised for his leadership and intelligence at prior stops. Protecting Caleb Williams and running the ball were a key part of Chicago’s success in 2025, and this should allow them to continue doing both those at a high level next season. The move also will let them pursue adding more talent to other positions on the team with their newfound cap space, such as defense and left tackle.

Another nice bonus of this move is it reunites Bradbury with former college teammate and roommate, Bears guard Joe Thuney. Bradbury said of Thuney back in 2025 via Alex Barth, "I can't think of a better teammate, player."

Bears grade: B+

Patriots make way for the future after moving off Bradbury

This trade will likely allow the Patriots to move 2025 third-round pick Jared Wilson to center. Wilson played guard for New England during his rookie season, but is now set to head back to his more natural position. This also creates a greater need at guard for the Patriots, who will have the chance to address that in free agency or the draft. Some of the top guards available in free agency this year are David Edwards, Isaac Seumalo, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Zion Johnson.

The trade is not a bad one for the Patriots, but they won’t earn a higher grade since they did not receive an incredible return and now have another hole to fill this offseason. They will have plenty of time to do that as free agency has not even begun, but hitting their next addition on the offensive line will be crucial as they look to protect Drake Maye better than they did in the postseason.

Patriots grade: B-

More NFL on Sports Illustrated